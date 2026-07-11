Pirates Select Infield Duo in Second Round of MLB Draft

PHILADELPHIA — The Pittsburgh Pirates have focused their efforts on improving their infield for the future and used this draft to do so.

The Pirates took prep shortstop Aiden Ruiz with the 44th overall pick and Auburn second baseman Chris Rembert with the 51st overall pick in the second round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

The 44th overall pick came from their finish last season and the 51st overall pick was compensation after the Pirates failed to sign right-handed pitcher Angel Cervantes in the 2025 MLB Draft with the 50th overall pick, as he stayed committed to UCLA.

Pittsburgh took LSU outfielder Derek Curiel with the fifth overall pick in the first round, making this two SEC selections.

They also had the 34th overall pick, in Competitive Balance Round A, but traded it to the Chicago White Sox, along with left-handed pitching prospect Jaden Woods, for left-handed relief pitcher Brandon Eisert and infield prospect Jacob Gonzalez.

What Pirates Get in Aiden Ruiz

Ruiz played for The Stony Brook High School in Stony Brook, N.Y. in Long Island and turned 19 years old back on March 28.

He is a switch-hitter and switch-thrower, but at shortstop, expect him to throw right-handed, earning plaudits as the best defensive prep shortstop.

Ruiz is desired for his glove, earning a "60" grade for his arm and a "65" grade for his fielding from MLB Pipeline, while Baseball America gave him a "55" grade for his arm and a "70" grade for his fielding, both high marks for the teenager.

Dec 13, 2017; Orlando, FL, USA; A replica of the Gold Glove Award is on display in the trade show on the convention floor during the MLB winter meetings at Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He isn't a power hitter, but projects as a solid contact hitter and has decent speed, but the Pirates will hope they get the next great defensive infielder.

MLB Pipeline ranks Ruiz 32nd overall and the sixth best shortstop, while Baseball America ranks him 31st overall and also the sixth best shortstop.

Ruiz is committed to Vanderbilt and can declare for the 2028 MLB Draft, as he is already 19 years old, if he honors his commitment.

Rembert Bringing Great Bat to Pirates

The Pirates will always take a solid hitter and Rembert is exactly that and what he excels at most.

He batted .343/.399/.459 for an OPS of .858 in 58 games as a sophomore for Auburn in 2026, with 80 hits, 13 doubles, one triple, four home runs, 46 RBI, 12 stolen bases and 19 walks to 39 strikeouts.

Auburn Tigers' Chris Rembert (2) hits against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils during the NCAA Regional Baseball Tournament at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Friday May 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

MLB Pipeline has a "60" hit grade for Rembert, while Baseball America has a "55" hit grade for him.

Rembert is somewhat similar to Ruiz, as he doesn't really hit for power and was a draft-eligible sophomore, as he turned 21 years old on July 5.

He is an average defensive second baseman, but he could eventually end up in left field, with some above-average speed at this time.

MLB Pipeline ranks him 47th overall and the third best second baseman, while Baseball American ranks him 49th overall and the third best second baseman.

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