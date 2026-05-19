Pirates Starting Pitchers Must Bounceback in Cardinals Series

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitchers didn't perform as well as they would've liked vs. Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park and now have to battle a divisional rival on the road.

The Pirates will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, May 19-21, as two good teams in the National League Central Division battle for a better place in the standings.

Pittsburgh suffered a sweep to the Phillies at PNC Park, May 15-17, and their starting pitching had a few issues that they normally don't have. St. Louis hasn't lost a series in May is third in the NL Central, despite a 27-19 record and swept Pittsburgh on the road, April 27-30.

The Pirates starting pitching has a big task ahead of them and they'll need Mitch Keller, Carmen Mlodzinski and Braxton Ashcraft at their best over these next three games.

Mitch Keller Has Rare Start vs. Rockies

Keller last started against the Colorado Rockies on May 13 at PNC Park, where he came out pitching fantastically, with four perfect innings.

It then all unraveled in the fifth inning, as he gave up five straight hits, which scored three runs, and then a three-run home run that put the Rockies up 6-3 and eventually on their way to a 10-4 win.

May 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) delivers a pitch against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Keller has pitched really well this season and has had a sub 3.00 ERA for most of it, with six quality starts in nine outings and had just three earned runs over 13 innings in his first two starts in May.

It's been an important season for Keller, who was the subject of trade rumors , and is now a key figure in the Pirates starting rotation in a season they hope to contend for the playoffs.

The Pirates have relied on Keller for many important starts this season and he'll take on Cardinals left-handed starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore in the series opener on May 19.

Carmen Mlodzinski Looking to Maintain Starting Role

Mlodzinski didn't start in his most recent outing, with the Pirates using a spot starter in place of him in the series finale vs. the Rockies on May 14.

Left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery started and pitched the first inning, fellow southpaw Evan Sisk threw the second inning and then Mlodzinski pitched the following five innings in a bulk role.

It ended up working out for the Pirates, as Mlodzinski allowed just two runs and they would go on and win 7-2.

May 14, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski (50) pitches against the Colorado Rockies during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"Man, just try to keep it the same," Mlodzinski said on coming out of the bullpen. "It's definitely different. I do everything I can to mimic coming out of the bullpen. Just go out there slightly earlier and get loose and run out from the 'pen."

Mlodzinski also threw six scoreless innings in relief in the 2-0 win over the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on April 15, which Montgomery started.

He has been at his best when pitching out of the bullpen and he could go back there when Jared Jones returns from the 60-day injured list on May 26.

Mlodzinski will have to prove to the Pirates that he can handle this role and do so effectively and if he does so vs. the Cardinals, then that will go a long way in his favor.

He starts vs. the Cardinals on May 20 and will take on Cardinals right-handed Michael McGreevy.

Braxton Ashcraft Trying to Keep Dominant May Going

Ashcraft has pitched exceptionally for the Pirates this month and he seems like he's getting better with each and every start in 2026.

He has a 2.11 ERA over three starts and 21.1 innings pitched in May, with 17 strikeouts to two walks, a .224 batting average allowed and a 0.89 WHIP.

May 15, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft (35) delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Ashcraft had a solid outing for the most part against the Phillies, aside from a two-run home run to Kyle Schwarber, and he threw a career-high 100 pitches in the series opener on May 15.

He is looking to get revenge against the Cardinals after struggling in his first start against them on April 28 at PNC Park.

Ashcraft had just come off the Major League Bereavement/Family Medical Emergency List and ended up allowing six runs over 4.1 innings in the 11-7 defeat.

He'll face off against Cardinals right-handed pitcher Dustin May in the series finale and will look to do just that.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!