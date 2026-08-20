Pirates Announce Starting Pitchers vs. Dodgers

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates starting rotation has had its ups-and-downs and they need to have strong performances in their upcoming series.

The Pirates begin their nine-game road trip with a weekend series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium, Aug. 21-23.

Pittsburgh will have Bubba Chandler take the mound in the series opener on Aug. 21 and then Jared Jones in the second game on Aug. 22, while listing the series finale as TBA, which most certainly will be a bullpen game.

Los Angeles will have a great rotation against Pittsburgh, with 2025 World Series MVP in right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto against Chandler, newly acquired 2024-25 American League Cy Young Award winner in left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal against Jones and then fellow two-time Cy Young Award in left-handed pitcher Blake Snell in the series finale.

Bubba Chandler Showing Incredible Efficiency in Second Half

The best pitcher for the Pirates in the second half of 2026 is none other than Chandler, the rookie himself.

Chandler has a 3-0 record in five starts, a 2.33 ERA over 27 innings and 23 strikeouts to nine walks for the Pirates post-All-Star break.

Aug 14, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Bubba Chandler (36) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His last start vs. the Boston Red Sox at PNC Park on Aug. 14 was a solid one, giving up two earned runs over five innings, with four hits and two walks allowed, while posting five strikeouts.

It wasn't the most perfect of outings, but Chandler worked through some jams and finished the five innings he needed to for the Pirates in the 8-4 win.

Chandler hasn't given up more than three runs in a start after the All-Star break and has just three walks per nine innings now, a big drop from his 5.3 BB/9 pre-All-Star break .

The Pirates rookie has matured quickly in his first season and not let a hit or a walk phase him as he once did, giving him the chance for better outings and working out of tough situations.

Going up against the reigning World Series champions is no easy task, but if there's any Pirates pitcher that is ready for the challenge, it's Chandler.

Jones Bounces Back After Tough Start to August

The beginning of August was a tough time for Jones, who had just come off a great showing in the month of July.

Jones gave up 11 runs and three home runs over seven innings in his first two starts, with three runs over four innings in the 4-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Aug. 4 and eight runs over three innings in an 11-0 loss to the New York Mets at PNC Park on Aug. 9.

Aug 4, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jared Jones (17) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He bounced back vs. the Boston Red Sox at PNC Park on Aug. 13, giving up just a solo home run over five innings, four hits and two walks, while striking out seven batters in the 4-0 loss.

Jones worked out of two jams, both with two runners in scoring position in the third inning and fourth inning and came away unscathed, giving the Pirates a chance to go win it later on.

Most encouraging was Jones' using his changeup and curveball more often than he has done, especially after he relied on the four-seam fastball and slider almost exclusively since early July.

It was a big start for Jones after his first two this month didn't go his way and can play a big role on how he finishes this season.

Jones will still be on an pitch limit and innings restriction (85 pitches, five innings), but if he can have effective outings going forward, that will be huge for the Pirates, especially against the Dodgers and Skubal.

Who Starts the Third Game vs. the Dodgers?

The usual answer to this question would be right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski, who has started his past three games.

Mlodzinski has pitched poorly in those outings , with 13 runs allowed over 8.1 innings pitched for a 14.04 ERA while the Pirates have lost all three games.

Aug 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski (50) delivers a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He gave up five runs over three innings in the 6-4 loss to the Mets on Aug. 7, allowed four runs over 2.1 innings in the 8-2 loss to the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park on Aug. 12 and gave up four runs over three innings in the 8-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers in the series opener at PNC Park on Aug. 19.

Mlodzinski has struggled massively, as he's given up a 53.8% hard-hit rate (95+ mph exit velocity) and also a .455 batting average allowed, with opposing batters getting on him easily.

The Pirates may go with right-handed pitcher Yohan Ramírez in a spot start and then have Mlodzinski throw in a bulk role after him.

Ramírez succeeded in his first spot start vs. the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 30, posting four strikeouts over two scoreless innings.

The Pirates may also go with one of their rookies, such as right-handed pitcher Antwone Kelly, who is on the roster and can take a bulk role for them.

Pittsburgh will have a tough task regardless of who starts this game, but with Mitch Keller out for the season, they need an answer in his absence.

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