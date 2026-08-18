Pirates Must End Carmen Mlodzinski Experiment

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have given right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski starting opportunities the past two seasons and he's shown he's not up for the challenge.

Mlodzinski has struggled in his third tenure in the starting rotation and it was no more apparent than his latest outing against the Detroit Tigers in the series opener at PNC Park on Aug. 17.

He gave up eight hits, a two-run home run and four runs total over just three innings of work, ending his night again earlier than he should've done.

It was another instance of Mlodzinski not performing as a starting pitcher and the Pirates need to make changes to his role.

Mlodzinski Struggling as a Starting Pitcher

The Pirates put Mlodzinski in the starting pitcher rotation for the second time this season, after Mitch Keller went on the 60-day injured list with a right arm teres major muscle injury.

He's lost all three games he has started in and he's pitched poorly in all of them, setting the Pirates back early and making the bullpen work much harder than needed in an already long season for them.

Aug 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski (50) returns to the dugout against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carmen Mlodzinski SP Stats in Second Tenure

Stat Total Innings Pitched 8.1 Hits (H/9) 20 (21.00) Earned Runs (ERA) 13 (14.04) Walks (BB/9) 5 (5.6) WHIP 3.00 Batting Average Allowed (BAA) .455 Hard-Hit Rate 53.8% (21 HH on 39 BBE)

He allowed five runs over three innings in the 6-4 loss to the New York Mets at PNC Park on Aug. 7, which included four runs after a rain delay in the third inning and a three-run home run to Marcus Semien.

Mlodzinski then gave up four runs and lasted just 2.1 innings in an 8-2 defeat to the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park on Aug. 12.

Perhaps the most concerning part of Mlodzinski's slump is the hard-hit (95 mph+ exit velocity) rate he is allowing, 53.8%, which would rank amongst the highest in baseball if he had that all season long.

"I’m sure any time you get hit, for him, for us, don’t want to see that," Pirates manager Don Kelly said following the start vs. the Tigers. "As good as he’s been, his key to success is limiting hard contact. We just need to get back to doing that."

How Pirates Should Utilize Mlodzinski

The Pirates had Mlodzinski in the starting rotation the first two months of the season and sent him back to the bullpen once Jared Jones returned healthy from his surgery.

Mlodzinski wasn't terrible in the rotation, a 3.76 ERA over nine starts in 11 outings, but he wasn't going to keep his spot over Jones, who was strong as a rookie in 2024 and isn't a relief pitcher.

Aug 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski (50) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He thrives in the bullpen role with a 2.15 ERA over 50.1 innings pitched and a 5.85 ERA over 12 starts and 52.1 innings pitched.

This tracks over his career as well, with a 2.55 ERA as a reliever and a 5.09 ERA over 29 starts.

Mlodzinski says that he's struggled with seeing guys more often as a starter, something that saw him lose his role in the starting rotation last season.

He noted that he had similar numbers earlier in the season, but that these last three starts have really hurt him and his numbers.

"...I think right now, I’m not looking at it as the role is dictating the results," Mlodzinski said. "I think it’s taking a deep dive into this stuff and honestly just trying to feel a bit physically better down the stretch. Just keep making quality pitches for sure.”

Mlodzinski has made those quality pitches in the bullpen and could be a really big boost for the Pirates if he goes back in there.

His last relief outing vs. the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Aug. 1, which came after just two days of rest, was one of his best on the season, as he threw three scoreless innings and posted four strikeouts after an hour-and-40-minute rain delay.

He could still maintain a bulk role, going three, four or even five innings, but having someone else start the game and then coming in later could really help him in that regard.

Kelly has given Mlodzinski some grace, with the different roles he's taken, but his words postgame show that they see him at his best out of the bullpen and that they'll do what they can to get the most out of him.

“I don’t know. It’s something we’re going to continue to talk about and beat up," Kelly said. "With Carmen, he was starting at the beginning, then went to the bullpen and now back in (to where) he’s started these games.

"What we’ve asked and talked to him about is just to continue to do what you’re doing in the ‘pen, not try to go five or six innings. To keep it at three/four and see where it goes. We just need to continue to have conversations.

"He’s been in different roles and has been a huge pitcher for us. Did a really nice job coming out of the ‘pen, so we need to keep beating it up on the best position to put him in.”

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