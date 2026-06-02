Pirates’ Carmen Mlodzinski Saga Takes Step in Positive Direction

PITTSBURGH — Carmen Mlodzinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates were at odds over the past two days, but it appears that it is over and the two parties have reconciled their differences.

Mlodzinski is now off the restricted list and available to pitch for the Pittsburgh Pirates on their road trip, as the team announced they reinstated him, placing him back on the 26-man roster.

The Pirates placed Mlodzinski on the restricted list ahead of their series finale vs. the Minnesota Twins at PNC Park on May 31, bringing up fellow right-handed pitcher Cam Sanders in his place.

With Mlodzinski coming back off the restricted list, the Pirates have a key member of their pitching staff back ahead of a big month ahead of them

Background Between Mlodzinski and the Pirates

Mlodzinski had just lost his position in the starting rotation with the return of Jared Jones from injury, and the Pirates put him back in the bullpen, where he has had most of his success in the major leagues.

The demotion wasn't necessarily performance based, as Mlodzinski had a solid season up to that point, with a 4-3 record in nine starts and 11 outings, a 3.76 ERA over 55.0 innings pitched and 46 strikeouts to 20 walks.

May 25, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski (50) throws a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pirates simply needed a better, more experienced and reliable arm in the bullpen for a variety of roles that Mlodzinski can not only do, but excel in.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington spoke with media during the 9-3 win over the Twins and was confident that Mlodzinski would return to the team and pitch for them on this road trip, which starts with a series vs. the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, June 2-4.

Cherington also said that Mlodzinski didn't request a trade and that the matter would be resolved if he was ready to pitch again, so this issue won't continue past this time.

The Pirates already sent down Sanders to Triple-A Indianapolis, so Mlodzinski's return won't result in another roster move.

Why Mlodzinski Should Thrive in His New Role

The Pirates will still rely on Mlodzinski heavily this season, especially with their bullpen issues this season.

Mlodzinski was supposed to pitch behind starter Braxton Aschraft against the Twins in that series finale, but didn't end up doing so.

May 31, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft (35) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pirates will have Mlodzinski mostly in a bulk relief role, coming in following the starting pitcher and then taking on the final few innings of a game.

His strong performances will give the Pirates a chance in tied games and ones where they are close to making a comeback, with the team 2-20 when they are trailing after six innings and 4-17 when the other team scores first.

Expect Mlodzinski and rookie right-handed pitcher Wilber Dotel to have a similar role, as they take on a large chunk of bullpen innings on different days, helping ease the workload from the starters as well.

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