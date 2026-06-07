Pirates Get Good Injury News on Brandon Lowe

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates were worried about losing one of their best players, but recent news shows that those fears were overblown.

Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe departed the 6-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 6, after he fouled a ball off of his knee in the top of the ninth inning that required medical staff to help him off the field.

General manager Ben Cherington said that Lowe didn't suffer a serious injury and that they're hoping to see him back for their next series vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park, June 9-11.

"Knock on wood, good news, overall with Brandon," Cherington said on the Pirates Insider Show on 93.7 The Fan. "Tests last night were negative for any sort of fracture. He got hit pretty good, he's pretty sore and right now, we're looking at this as a day-to-day thing and hopeful that we'll see him back in there against the Dodgers at some point."

Lowe has served as one of the Pirates best performers at the plate, slashing .249/.333/.515 for an OPS of .848 in 59 games, with 57 hits, 14 doubles, 15 home runs and 41 RBI.

The Pirates will surely be happy that Lowe won't miss too much time and they'll have him back in the lineup later this week.

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