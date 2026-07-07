Pirates Bring Back Former Outfielder

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates aren't opposed to having former players come back and make a contribution for the team once again.

The Pirates signed outfielder Joshua Palacios to a minor league contract and optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis on July 7, per the transactions log.

Palacios hasn't played in the major leagues or minor leagues this season, so this is his first chance to get back out there and restart his professional career.

Pirates fans have fond memories of Palacios and he could make it back to the 'Steel City' at some point this season.

Why Pirates Signed Palacios

The Pirates making this signing is a low-risk, high-reward deal, as they don't lose much money giving Palacios another chance and if he performs, then they easily beneift.

Palacios is 30 years old and has more than 200 games of MLB experience, making him someone the Pirates could add to the 40-man roster if they need outfield depth.

Aug 26, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Joshua Palacios (54) hits a single against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Pirates have just one 40-man rostered outfielder in Triple-A, rookie Jhostynxon Garcia , and don't have many options outside of that, especially with outfielder Dominic Fletcher exercising a contract opt-out.

Pittsburgh's only other outfield options in Indianapolis are Ronny Simon and P.J. Hilson, so this adds some depth to the roster.

Remembering Palacios' Time With the Pirates

The Pirates took Palacios in the 2022 Rule 5 Draft in the minor league phase from the Washington Nationals and he played for the team over the 2023 and 2024 season.

Palacios slashed .236/.291/.398 for an OPS of .689 in 114 games, with 74 hits, 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 49 RBI during his time in Pittsburgh.

Sep 21, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pinch-hitter Joshua Palacios (54) gestures after hitting a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

He played 93 of those games in 2023, where he slashed .239/.279/.413 for an OPS of .692, with 59 hits, nine doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 40 RBI.

Palacios made Pirates history when he hit a two-run walk-off home run in the 6-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on July 30, 2023, becoming the first to hit a walk-off home run on his birthday.

He only played in 23 games with the Pirates in 2024, slashing .224/.333/.343 for an OPS of .677, before the Pirates designated him for assignment on March 23, 2025.

The Pirates outrighted Palacios to Triple-A, but he rejected that and elected free agency , signing with the Chicago White Sox .

Palacios played 51 games for the White Sox in 2025, slashing .203/.292/.305 for an OPS of .596 and will now look to get back to the major leagues and produce in 2026, if he can do so prior in Triple-A.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!