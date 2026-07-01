Pirates Outfielder Exercises Contract Opt-Out

PHILADELPHIA — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a few veterans in the minor leagues that they may rely on this season, but one player won't wait for that chance.

Pirates outfielder Dominic Fletcher exercised the opt-out clause on his contract on July 1, the first day he could do so, according to Robert Murray of FanSided.

Fletcher signed a minor league contract with the Pirates this offseason and was a non-roster invitee to Spring Training, spending most of his time with Triple-A Indianapolis.

He will now have the opportunity to sign with another team and hopefully make his impact at the major league level in 2026.

What This Means for the Pirates

Fletcher had major league experience when he signed with the Pirates, playing in 112 games over the past three seasons, including 84 games the past two seasons with the Chicago White Sox and 28 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023.

He was one of a number of minor league contract signees that earned a spot with the Pirates at Spring Training, looking to earn some more playing time at the major league level.

Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Dominic Fletcher (26) returns to the dugout against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The reason the Pirates signed him was to have available minor league players with MLB experience that could contribute if the team had a number of injuries and needed some reinforcements.

Infielder Davis Wendzel was one of those players, who signed a minor league contract this offseason and the Pirates added him to their 40-man roster and the major league roster on June 7, after an injury scare to second baseman Brandon Lowe .

Fletcher departs the Pirates, but it doesn't come as quite a big surprise, as this was his first day he could opt-out and chose to do so.

Pirates Outfield Outlook in 2026

The Pirates have a strong outfield trio of left fielder Bryan Reynolds , center fielder Oneil Cruz and right fielder Ryan O'Hearn, who all produce from the plate and have played a big role in one of the best lineups in baseball.

Cruz is currently injured with a left hand fracture and won't return until sometime later in July, so fourth outfielder in Jake Mangum has started in center field in his place.

Jun 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Jake Mangum (28) fields a ball hit for a single by second baseman Xavier Edwards (not pictured) during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ryan O'Hearn moved to first base with the injury to first baseman Spencer Horwitz , which has propelled rookies in Tyler Callihan and Esmerlyn Valdez to play in right field.

The Pirates also have Billy Cook, who can play all three outfield positions, and Jhostynxon Garcia in the minor leagues, who is a right-handed power bat that spent almost three weeks with the team from May 19 to June 7.

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