Pirates Make Roster Move to Replace Konnor Griffin

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates suffered another major blow to their roster when rookie superstar Konnor Griffin suffered a torn tendon in his finger. The shortstop's second injury of the season comes at an inopportune time, as the Pirates are seemingly on an upward trajectory midway through the season.

Injury luck doesn't care for records or reasoning, unfortunately, and the Pirates had to make a corresponding roster move to adjust to Griffin's absence.

According to MLB.com reporter Aiden Stepansky, the Pirates added infielder Jack Brannigan to the Taxi Squad. The move signifies that the organization is likely to put Griffin on the Injured List (IL).

Additionally Jack Brannigan was moved to the Taxi Squad. Looks like a move on Griffin is coming. https://t.co/LDeJHRHOqx — Aiden Stepansky (@AidenStepansky) July 7, 2026

What This Moves Means for Griffin

The Pirates were already trying to keep Griffin's time on the field to a minimum since suffering a right forearm flexor strain. That injury kept him out for over 20 contests, and his return was on a limited basis. He was put in the lineup as the designated hitter several times during his return.

Now, Griffin is likely heading to the 10-Day IL. Barring some type of major injury that would require a move to the 60-Day IL, the hope is that this will be a short-term setback.

What Griffin's Injury Means to Pirates

The Pirates are likely just as upset as you are about this development. After fighting to get back to a .500 record, the Buccos have won a few impressive games over their last 10 contests, and suddenly the team has new life.

Griffin's return from injury sparked a ton of that resurgence. His bat at the top of the lineup and speed on the base paths have become a huge asset for the organization, and now the team has to fight through series against the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers without their best player.

Jul 5, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) stretches to catch a pop up against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Branningan Brings to Pirates

Brannigan has been with the Pirates organization since 2022, when the franchise selected him in the third round of the MLB's Amateur Draft. A product of the University of Notre Dame, Brannigan is a potential shortstop replacement for the Pirates' bench.

Brannigan has yet to appear in any MLB games, but he's slowly climbed through the team's system. This year, he's split his season between Double-A Altoona and the team's Triple-A affiliate in Indianapolis.

He also gives the team another defensive asset. In Double-A, Brannigan posted a 92.3% fielding percentage, while only recording three errors over 197.0 innings played. At Triple-A, he's recorded a perfect fielding percentage over 43.0 innings at shortstop.

With Jared Triolo now expected to play shortstop in Griffin's absence, Brannigan can become the team's backup if necessary. With his move to the Taxi Squad, it opens up another opportunity for the former third-round pick to make his MLB debut and help the Pirates during a critical stretch.

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