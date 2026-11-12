Pirates Flexibility is Different This Offseason

LAS VEGAS — The Pittsburgh Pirates know they have to add this offseason, but the big question is whether they will do enough to build the best roster they can.

The Pirates enter the 2027 season with a projected payroll of $100 million, which comes before any new additions this winter.

Pittsburgh will certainly have its largest Opening Day payroll in its history, and a few extra additions could see it rise higher, but the constraints of the small-market franchise can't be ignored.

The Pirates are close to achieving their goal of making the postseason and general manager Ben Cherington knows they have to get it done, regardless of the circumstances.

Ben Cherington Discusses Flexibility for 2027

Cherington attended the General Managers' Meetings at the ARIA Resort & Casino this week, where all 30 MLB front offices start their discussions towards making the moves they want to make.

The Pirates GM noted that there's a difference from last season, when there was less committed money than now.

Jun 5, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Ben Cherington speaks on the phone in the dugout before the Pirates host the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This includes the Pirates having a 10-person arbitration class , with eight players in their first season, and Konnor Griffin signing his nine-year, $140 million contract extension , which will pay him $2 million next year and then incrementally increase over time.

While it's different, Cherington is confident that they'll get better and that they have multiple avenues to do that.

"...So I think in terms of the flexibility, probably a little bit different in terms of that this year," Cherington said.

"But what's not different is, you know, the only thing we're focused on is improvement, and we think we'll have ways to do that, and we'll pursue that through free agency and trade, and just got to be ready and prepared to act when we think it's the right time to act."

The Pirates also have some bigger contracts on the books, with starting pitcher Mitch Keller making $18.5 million and first baseman Ryan O'Hearn and outfielder Bryan Reynolds making $15 million.

Pittsburgh also extended the qualifying offer to second baseman Brandon Lowe, $23.15 million for 2027, which would be the highest salary in franchise history if he accepts.

Cherington doesn't think that the money they have will stop them from doing what they need to do and that the desire is still to improve the roster for 2027.

"...So I don't, I don't feel like we're hamstrung or constrained. But it is a different offseason, as you said," Cherington said.

"Like there are different, different commitments on the books and a different arbitration class, and I think it will have some effect on how we approach getting better. But that part's not changing. Where that's that's our that's our priority.

Could Lockout Impact Pirates' Flexibility?

One big problem with this offseason for front offices is that it's likely MLB will enter a lockout at the start of next month, ending all further transactions.

The owners and MLBPA (players' union) haven't ratified a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA), and the current one expires on Dec. 1, or Dec. 2 at midnight.

MLB Players Association interim executive director Bruce Meyer talks to the Detroit Free Press during spring training March 1, 2026, at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A salary cap and floor is something that the owners proposed for the new CBA, which would take place starting with the 2028 season, changing from not having any cap on spending currently.

This would be a big difference for a small-market team like the Pirates and one that would change how they operate.

Cherington isn't working with the assumption that a salary cap and floor will be implemented, but that they'll work to excel with whatever the new CBA brings.

"Giving ourselves a lot of chance to think about that. There's so much to do today in the current system," Cherington said. "Still got work to do. And as I said before, like whatever the system is that we agree on, we'll be ready to operate inside that one. The goals don't change.

"I mean, we're looking for good players who can help us win more games. You know, however we get there, whatever means it takes. That's that's our job to find a way to do that and trust that there's other people who are focused on how to structure the game going forward. It helps it grow, and we'll be ready for whatever that offering is."