Pirates Get Ryan O’Hearn Back Just in Time for Playoff Push

CHICAGO — The Pittsburgh Pirates have missed the production Ryan O'Hearn has brought, but they're finally getting their slugger back.

The Pirates announced that they reinstated O'Hearn from the 10-day injured list ahead of the series opener vs. the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sept. 11.

It marks the first time O'Hearn has been available for the Pirates since he went on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 1, following the left quad strain he suffered in the 8-7 loss to the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 31.

O'Hearn had an eight-week return timeline, but rallied and made an earlier comeback than expected, starting a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis this week.

What Pirates Get With O'Hearn Returning

The Pirates made O'Hearn their top free-agent signing , two years for $29 million this offseason, and he's shown why they were right to do so.

O'Hearn has hit .270/.334/.454 for an OPS of .788 in 96 games this season, with 97 hits, 15 doubles, 17 home runs and 69 RBI.

Jun 29, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ryan O'Hearn (29) celebrates after hitting a 2-RBI single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He was excellent in the first half of 2026, batting .288/.351/.487 for an OPS of .838, even with two weeks out for a right quad muscle strain in May, serving as the veteran presence on a Pirates team vying for success.

O'Hearn's finest moment was his three-home-run, 10-RBI performance in the 12-4 win over the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park on July 7.

He became the first player in Pirates history and the 11th in MLB history to hit 10 RBI in the same game, plus the 16th in Pirates history to hit three home runs in the same game.

O'Hearn also started in right field for most of the season, but took over first base after Spencer Horwitz suffered his injury in late June and held down the spot until his own injury.

The Pirates will most likely have O'Hearn at first base and as the designated hitter, as rookie Esmerlyn Valdez has taken over that right field spot.

One concern was O'Hearn struggling after the All-Star break, slashing .170/.237/.264 for an OPS of .501 in 14 games.

The Pirates now have their best lineup back, as both center fielder Oneil Cruz and rookie shortstop Konnor Griffin also returned from injury over the past month, giving themselves the best chance to push for the playoffs .

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