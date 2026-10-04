Pirates' Jake Mangum Makes Big Life Announcement

PITTSBURGH — Most players don't make big decisions when the offseason turns around, but Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jake Mangum chose to go with what he wanted most.

Mangum proposed to his girlfriend, Baylor Bounds, who said yes and posted the engagement on her Instagram on Oct. 3.

The Instagram post shows Mangum proposing in a grassy field with a giant white cross in the background.

"A story only God could write, Bounds wrote in her caption. "Forever with my best friend!“We love because He first loved us.”1 John 4:19

Looking Back at Jake Mangum's 2026 Season with Pirates

The Pirates added Mangum in a three-team trade back on Dec. 19, 2025, joining from the Tampa Bay Rays with left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery and second baseman Brandon Lowe , while right-handed starting pitcher Mike Burrows went to the Houston Astros.

Mangum had a solid season for the Pirates, batting .276/.331/.363 for an OPS of .694 in 133 games, with 120 hits, 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 33 RBI, 23 stolen bases on 32 attempts.

Aug 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Jake Mangum (28) hits a solo home run against the New York Mets during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He gave the Pirates a versatile outfield option, able to play all three spots and give them depth when needed.

This became crucial when Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz fractured his left hand and missed two months, June 10 to Aug. 17, starting 54 of the 62 games that Cruz missed during that time.

Mangum also hit well as the starting center fielder, batting .301/.353/.410 for an OPS of .764, with 69 hits, 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 19 RBI and 11 stolen bases.

What the Pirates Need From Mangum in 2027

Mangum is still a pre-arbitration player and the Pirates will certainly have him on their Opening Day roster.

The Pirates outfield is set, with Bryan Reynolds in left field, Cruz in center field and rookie Esmerlyn Valdez manning right field.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Bryan Reynolds (10) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mangum did a great job of filling in when needed, especially in left field, when Reynolds would serve as designated hitter.

That allowed Reynolds to play all 162 games in 2026 , the first Pirate to do so since Jason Bay in 2005, and also gave Mangum playing opportunities throughout and after Cruz returned from his injury.

Mangum turns 31 ahead of next season, but has been healthy the past two seasons, aside from a groin strain that kept him out for a month as a rookie in 2025.

If Mangum can keep getting on base, playing all three outfield spots, and cause some havoc on the base paths, then he'll be a strong option off the bench for the Pirates next season.

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