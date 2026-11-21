PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates looked at which players they wanted to retain for the 2027 season and made a surprising decision with a newly added piece.

The Pirates announced that they agreed to terms to a 2027 contract with outfielder Akil Baddoo ahead of the non-tender deadline : 5:00 p.m. on Nov. 20.

It is a split contract, meaning that Baddoo will make a certain amount when he's on the major league roster and when he's in the minor leagues.

The Pirates claimed Baddoo off of waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers on Nov. 2, and he will now have a spot on the 40-man roster heading into 2027.

Why Baddoo Signing This Contract With Pirates is Big Deal

This contract is the first for the Pirates for an arbitration-eligible player, with Baddoo having three years of service time, as the two parties now avoid arbitration.

Baddoo could've argued for a higher salary than what the Pirates would've offered him, with it going to an arbitration panel, but decided to get a contract now and not wait any longer.

Mar 3, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Akil Baddoo (25) makes the play for an out against Great Britain in the first inning at the American Family Fields. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is beneficial for Baddoo, as the impending lockout , which will take place at midnight on Dec. 2 when the current CBA expires, will stop all MLB transactions, including signings.

Baddoo also could've been a non-tender candidate for the Pirates, who picked him up off waivers, but maybe decided that they weren't sure about him sticking on the 40-man roster, especially with an arbitration case.

The Pirates have 10 other arbitration-eligible players they tendered contracts to and will have to come to terms with later on.

What Baddoo Needs to do for Pirates in 2027

The Pirates signing Baddoo shows that they see him as a part of their future and someone they could rely on for outfield depth next season.

Baddoo has MLB experience, 347 games across five seasons and hitting .224/.305/.369 for an OPS of .674.

Aug 10, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo (60) bats against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

He can play all three outfield spots, and that could be a big reason he earns playing time in 2027 for the Pirates.

Baddoo had a fantastic rookie season with the Detroit Tigers in 2021, batting .259/.330/.436 for an OPS of .766 in 124 games, but he really hasn't replicated that success in his later seasons, aside from slashing .218/.310/.372 for an OPS of .682 in 112 games in 2023.

He didn't play in the major leagues in 2026, missing the first two months with a left quad strain, but he hit .252/.342/.469 for an OPS of .811 in 64 games for Triple-A Nashville.

Baddoo will have to translate that hitting to MLB and also play some solid defense to earn the playing time that he desires next season .