PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will look for players to step up next season, especially those who fell short of expectations.

Outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia was one of those Pirates players who didn't bring what was needed in 2026, but is currently playing winter baseball to improve for next season.

Garcia is back home in Venezuela playing for Navegantes del Magallanes in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League this winter.

It's a chance for Garcia to really do what made the Pirates so excited to acquire him last offseason and put himself in the best spot to contribute in 2027.

How Garcia Has Done Back in Venezuela

It's been a good start for Garcia, who has hit .333/.379/.593 for an OPS of .972 in just six games, but with nine hits in 27 at-bats, a double, two home runs, five RBI and six runs scored.

Garcia has shown that right-handed power the Pirates traded for, with two home runs, including a solo home run in the 11-8 win over Cardenales de Lara on Nov. 17.

¡EL PRIMERO DE LA TEMPORADA! 🚀



Jhostynxon García le dio la bienvenida a la liga a Tomohiro Anraku con este estacazo solitario por el jardín derecho. 😤



⚓MAG 7-2 CAR 🦁 | 5to inning ⬆️



Cortesía: Venevisión



Suscríbete a https://t.co/MgARwZVblT y disfruta de toda la temporada… pic.twitter.com/7fZ1MRB8yn — BeisbolPlay (@beisbolplaycom) November 18, 2026

He has played in so few games, as the Pirates have given him a limit of 100 innings, which would equate to about 11 games total, which he said in an interview with Kevin Alfonso Gil of BeisbolPlay

Garcia played for Navegantes del Magallanes last season too, but just three games, as he dealt with quadriceps discomfort, which ended his short season .

The Pirates clearly want Garcia to play in his home country again, while also making sure that he stays healthy and ready for next year.

May 25, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia (34) in the batting cage before the game against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How 2026 Went for Jhostynxon Garcia and the Pirates

The Pirates traded for Garcia back on Dec. 5, 2025, along with right-handed pitcher prospect Jesus Traveiso, and sent right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo, left-handed relief pitcher Tyler Samaniego and catcher Adonys Guzman to the Boston Red Sox.

Garcia came to the Pirates as a right-handed power bat and someone with experience in all three outfield spots, who could come up and play in the major leagues.

There was no better Pirates hitter than Garcia in Spring Training , as he batted .405/.463/.595 for an OPS of 1.058, which looked promising for the following campaign.

He spent two stints with the Pirates, but struggled massively at the plate, hitting .167/.200/.188 for an OPS of .388 in 20 games, with eight hits in 48 at-bats, a double, two RBI and one walk to 16 strikeouts.

Garcia had a tough start to the season, batting .158/.186/.175 for an OPS of .361 in 14 games with Triple-A Indianapolis, before going on the 7-day injured list with lower back tightness in mid-April.

He responded with a great rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton, and then hit three home runs in his first game back with Indianapolis on May 12.

Garcia had another stint in the 7-day injured list from Aug. 20 to Sept. 9, and finished his season hitting .271/.334/.434 for an OPS of .768 in 70 games at Triple-A, with 10 home runs.

It's imperative that Garcia stays healthy next season and finds a way to adjust to the major leagues when he gets that chance.

Garcia still has a sweet swing, a solid arm to play defense in the outfield and speed on the basepaths, so the Pirates will still see if he can contribute when called upon in 2027.