PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are past the Rule 5 deadline, which gave them the chance to protect players they deemed necessary.

The Pirates protected two players , outfielder Mitch Jebb and catcher/first baseman Axiel Plaz, who filled up their 40-man roster without designating any players for assignment.

Pittsburgh has protected more players in the past, but went conservative and only did so for two players, which left others exposed to the Rule 5 Draft.

One player the Pirates could regret not protecting is right-handed relief pitcher Derek Diamond, who could be a prime pick for another MLB team.

Why Pirates Might Regret Not Protecting Derek Diamond

Diamond just finished a strong 2026 season, where the Pirates named him the Kent Tekulve Reliever of the Year, honoring the best relief pitcher in their farm system .

It was something Diamond was well worthy of winning , as he posted a 5-0 record in 29 outings for Triple-A Indianapolis, a 3.14 ERA over 43 innings, 39 strikeouts to eight walks, a .259 BAA and a 1.19 WHIP.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitching prospect Derek Diamond | Courtesy of the Pittsburgh Pirates

Diamond was originally a starting pitcher when the Pirates took him in the sixth round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Mississippi, but transitioned to a relief pitcher in 2025 and found the success he needed in 2026.

What makes Diamond successful is a strong four-seam fastball and slider duo that he gets good chase rates on, 32.5% on the fastball and 41.1% on the slider.

Diamond also has good extension, and his lower arm angle makes his fastball more effective and dangerous to opposing hitters.

He is also a versatile reliever, able to come in high-leverage situations, but also throw two innings when needed, making him valuable in different situations.

Diamond had one of the lowest walk rates in Triple-A last season, 4.5%, making him a strong relief pitcher option.

Why Pirates May Get Away With Not Protecting Diamond

The Rule 5 Draft is set for Dec. 9 at the Winter Meetings in San Diego, Calif., the final day of the big three-day event.

A lockout will occur on Dec. 2 at midnight if there is no new CBA ratified between the owners and the players' union.

Apr 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates owner Bob Nutting before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This will put a stop to all transactions and moves between teams, while also shutting down MLB until a new CBA is agreed upon.

The last time a lockout happened in 2021, there was no Rule 5 Draft that offseason, so teams didn't lose their unprotected prospects.

Boston Red Sox beat writer Chris Cotillo of MassLive reported that agents and teams didn't get assurance that a Rule 5 Draft would happen this offseason.

The Pirates would benefit from this, as Diamond would stay with the franchise, and if the 2027 season happens, he could develop into a relief pitcher who would earn opportunities in MLB.