Pirates Know Long-Term Solution at Third Base

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates don't yet have their future third baseman, but there is one player who should take on that role.

The Pirates honored third base prospect Murf Gray with the Honus Wagner Player of the Year Award , recognizing the top minor leaguer in their farm system.

Gray also won the Willie Stargell Slugger of the Year Award , honoring the best Pirates' power hitter in the minor leagues.

It was an incredible 2026 for Gray, who could soon make his mark and claim that third base role for the Pirates for the long term.

Gray Makes Big Adjustments At Every Level in 2026

The Pirates took Gray 73rd overall in the 2025 MLB Draft out of Fresno State in Competitive Balance Round B.

Gray didn't play in 2025, but finally did in 2026 and showed that he can dominate at the plate and defensively, too.

He hit .305/.402/.567 for an OPS of .969 in 126 games, with 143 hits, 27 doubles, 32 home runs and 97 RBI across three levels: Single-A Bradenton, High-A Greensboro and Double-A Altoona.

Pittsburgh Pirates third base prospect Murf Gray | Courtesy of the Pittsburgh Pirates

Gray led all Pirates minor leaguers in hits, home runs , RBI, slugging, runs, extra-base hits (59) and total bases (266), an impressive mark for someone in their first professional season.

What stood out for Gray was his ability to adjust quickly to each level he was at, fighting off slumps and showing off the power and hit tool that will make him an excellent hitter in the major leagues.

“I think the biggest change was being able to adjust to all levels, wherever I went," Murf said on moving up in 2026. "But even more than that, just trusting that the same process that got me to where I was at Low-A, taking me up to High-A, and then from High-A to Double-A.

"I feel like throughout that process, the biggest change was guys are a little bit better as you go up, and once I got to Double-A, it was really more so guys knowing to locate and guys knew how to pitch you a little bit better.

"So it's almost like I had to do a little bit more research about myself and the guy I was facing the day before so that I could not only mentally prep but physically prep.

So I feel like each level I climbed, I learned how to add on to my game and get better and prepare myself for whenever that game starts.”

Gray Continues Defensive Improvement at Third Base

The biggest question for Gray is whether he can hold onto third base as his main position going forward, or is he too limited defensively, which would lead the Pirates to move him somewhere else.

Gray started 94 of 95 games at third base, including 35 games at Double-A, his last stop of the season.

The 22-year-old found ways to improve throughout the season, including not letting a bad play get to him, making adjustments when needed and focusing on his weaknesses at every level to become the best third baseman he can be.

"I'd really say it was more in the prep work, getting ready for games, making sure I can take a little bit more extra reps with things I needed," Gray said on getting better at third base. "Just taking a good amount of reps that I felt good.

"But even more than that, little things that happen in games. If you get beat on a ball to your left or to your right, ok, let's do some short fungo work to get your feet moving a little bit in a little shorter space and area. Or whether a guy tries to bunt during the series, let's get some slow rollers going, get that barehand to throw it on the run.

"So just prepping for the game, who you're facing, what you're seeing as you're playing. Really just going in with a clear plan of attack for the day.

"So, I feel like once I got to Double-A, our biggest plan of attack was glove work. We did a lot of glove work leading up to the games that really helped us use our glove in the game, being able to move freely with one hand."

Why Gray Will Become the Pirates Third Baseman

The Pirates currently don't have a long-term solution to third base, following them trading Ke'Bryan Hayes to the Cincinnati Reds at the 2025 deadline.

Hayes was a Gold Glove defender, but his drop in offensive production made him a liability in the lineup and the Pirates parted with him and his $30 million remaining salary.

Sep 19, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Ke'bryan Hayes (3) throws to first to get Chicago Cubs outfielder Matt Shaw (not pictured) out in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates put Nick Gonzales at third base last season, and while he had his best season at the plate, .303/.367/.388 for an OPS of .755, with the sixth-highest batting average in baseball, his defense was poor.

Gonzales put up -15 defensive runs saved (DRS) and -11 outs above average (OAA), both the worst marks for any third baseman in 2026 (minimum 850 innings played).

The Pirates' other internal options at third base for 2027 include Jared Triolo, Jacob Gonzales and Nick Yorke.

Triolo is also a Gold Glove defender , but struggles at the plate, while Gonzales and Yorke have minimal time at the position and haven't had much offensive success at the major league level.

Gray is the future third baseman for the Pirates because he gives them a reliable, right-handed power hitter who would thrive in their lineup.

The Pirates can always use more power and more hits, and if they can get that from the third base position, even better.

Gray's biggest challenge will be to become a more staunch defender, while adjusting to pitching at Triple-A Indianapolis, so that he can put himself in the best position for a promotion to MLB at some point in 2027.

The Pirates' best way of building for the future is through the draft and acquisition of prospects that will help them in the long term.

Gray is ready for that challenge, and if he plays like he did in 2026, it won't be long before he's in a Pirates uniform.

"I'd say, yeah, it gives me confidence. But I'm more so just ready to do whatever I can for the Pirates, just being ready at all times," Gray said.

"I feel like that's one thing that we kind of preach more so than where you want to be at in the lineup. Sometimes you're not where you want to be, but if you're in that lineup, you better be thankful because each at-bat you get, it's something to be thankful for."