Pirates Make Surprising Oneil Cruz Decision Before Cardinals Game

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have benefited greatly from center fielder Oneil Cruz in their lineup, which makes this latest lineup decision perplexing.

Cruz won't start for the Pirates in their next game against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on Sept. 23, as Jake Mangum takes his place in center field.

It marks the first time Cruz hasn't started a game since Aug. 23 in a 4-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

The Pirates won't have Cruz in their lineup for a month and 25 games, so they'll need others to step up.

Why it's Odd Cruz Isn't Starting vs. Cardinals

Pittsburgh faces St. Louis left-handed pitcher Matthew Liberatore in this one, and it's no secret the struggles they've had against southpaws this season.

The Pirates have an 18-32 record against left-handed starting pitching, compared to 62-45 against right-handed pitching.

Sep 5, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore (32) delivers a pitch in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cruz has been the Pirates' best hitter against southpaws, batting .323/.373/.476 for an OPS of .849, with 40 hits in 124 at-bats, five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 19 RBI.

He took time this offseason to fix his approach against lefties , working with a left-handed pitcher in batting practice, and it's been a massive improvement, after he hit .102 last season.

Cruz has also been successful against Liberatore this season, with three hits in six at-bats, including a double and an RBI.

The Pirates have hit well against Libertatore in 2026, scoring four runs over 4.2 innings on May 19 and three runs over 5.2 innings on Aug. 30, both at Busch Stadium.

Cruz is more than a month removed from his official return from his left-hand fracture , so he's still dealing with pain.

He's been great since returning , hitting .309/.402/.518 for an OPS of .920 in 30 games, with 34 hits in 110 at-bats, three doubles, a triple, six home runs, 23 RBI and seven stolen bases.

The Pirates are also eliminated from postseason contention , so they can give him a rest day instead of pushing him.

Pirates Lineup vs. Cardinals and Liberatore

Player Position Batting Side Konnor Griffin Shortstop Right Rafael Flores Jr. Catcher Right Bryan Reynolds Left Fielder Switch Brandon Lowe Second Base Left Nick Gonzales Designated Hitter Right Ronny Simon Right Fielder Switch Ryan O'Hearn First Base Left Jared Triolo Third Base Right Jake Mangum Center Fielder Switch

The Pirates have just two left-handed hitters vs. Liberatore, second baseman Brandon Lowe and first baseman Ryan O'Hearn .

Lowe will bat fourth for just the third time this season, last doing so vs. the Dodgers on Aug. 23 and also in an 8-3 win over the Boston Red Sox at PNC Park on Aug. 13.

Sep 19, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) circles the bases on a game winning two-run home run against the Kansas City Royals during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

O'Hearn bats seventh for just the second time this season, first doing it in a 6-5 win over the Kansas City Royals at PNC Park on Sept. 19.

Catcher Rafael Flores Jr. bats second for the first time in his career, the highest he's ever been in an MLB lineup.

Shortstop Konnor Griffin bats leadoff, third baseman Jared Triolo bats seventh and designated hitter Nick Gonzales bats fifth.

Left fielder Bryan Gonzales stays third, right fielder Ronny Simon hits sixth and Mangum bats ninth against the Cardinals.

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