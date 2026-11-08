Pirates Must Address This Problem This Offseason

The Pittsburgh Pirates spent last offseason doing something they rarely do: investing real money in the lineup. They acquired Brandon Lowe and signed Ryan O'Hearn, and the result was a franchise-record 182 home runs and a top-five finish in runs scored. For the first time in years, Pittsburgh had an offense that could legitimately compete.

And yet, against left-handed starting pitchers, it was the same old story.

The numbers are not subtle. Pittsburgh went 18-33 when opposing a left-handed starter in 2026, batting .229 with a .300 on-base percentage and a .359 slugging percentage in those games—all dead last in MLB. The club's strikeout rate against southpaws was second-worst in the sport at 25.6%. This wasn't a minor flaw. It was a structural failure that undermined an otherwise encouraging season, and possibly prevented a playoff appearance.

The causes are not mysterious. The Pirates built a lineup that leaned heavily left-handed, and the players they acquired to anchor it were precisely the ones who cratered against same-side pitching. Lowe, an All-Star-caliber performer overall, hit .220 with a .632 OPS against lefties compared to a .279 average and .908 OPS against righties. O'Hearn was similarly exposed, and the midseason experiment with Marcell Ozuna—a right-handed bat brought in to help—produced a .207 average against lefties before fizzling entirely.

Manager Don Kelly did not pretend otherwise. "It has been an Achilles' heel against lefties," he said in September. He tried the obvious countermeasure in June, rolling out an all-right-handed lineup against Philadelphia's Cristopher Sánchez. The Pirates managed three hits in seven innings. The problem wasn't just who was in the lineup. It was that too many of the right-handed options weren't good enough to punish lefties either. Nick Gonzales, Jared Triolo, and Henry Davis all posted OPS figures below .700 against southpaws.

What's the Solution?

Sep 29, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) hits a single against the Chicago White Sox during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is where the offseason calculus gets uncomfortable. The Pirates have real momentum for the first time since 2018. They have a strong starting rotation, an emerging young core, and a fanbase that has been asked for patience for a very long time. But the free-agent market for right-handed impact bats is thin, and the trade market will likely require parting with the one thing Pittsburgh has in surplus: young pitching.

General Manager Ben Cherington has said the right things about remaining opportunistic. But opportunity, in this case, requires a specific kind of aggression. The Pirates do not need another left-handed slugger. They do not need a platoon bat who can only help in ideal matchups. They need a right-handed hitter who can start against lefties, stay in the lineup against righties, and prevent opposing managers from lining up a southpaw in a must-win series and knowing, with near certainty, that Pittsburgh's offense will shrink.

So who fits that description, and who is actually attainable? The free-agent class offers few clean answers. Eugenio Suárez remains a productive right-handed power bat and would represent the kind of proven middle-of-the-order upgrade the Pirates have avoided pursuing, though his age and strikeout profile make a multi-year commitment risky.

Austin Slater and Ramón Laureano are cheaper, platoon-oriented outfield options who have historically handled lefties well, but neither solves the problem against right-handed pitching. Paul DeJong offers infield versatility and right-handed pop, though his on-base skills have fluctuated. The reality is that the open market does not contain a single right-handed hitter who fixes this roster without creating a new hole.

That pushes the conversation toward trades, where the Pirates' rotation depth becomes the currency. Jared Jones, Mitch Keller, and Braxton Ashcraft all have real value, and rival executives know Pittsburgh has more starters than spots.

A deal for a controllable right-handed bat—someone like a Zack Gelof or Isaac Paredes type, a hitter with power who can play multiple positions and does not need to be platooned—would address the deficiency without adding another platoon-dependent contract. The cost would sting. It always does. But the Pirates cannot spend another winter collecting left-handed bats and hoping the math works out differently.

There is internal hope. Oneil Cruz hit .323 against lefties in 2026 after a disastrous .102 mark the year before, and Konnor Griffin posted a .313 average in limited at-bats against southpaws. Both missed significant time with injuries, and their health is its own concern. But relying on two players—one of whom has never played a full season—to fix a team-wide deficiency is not a plan. It is a bet.

The Pirates' 2026 season proved they can hit. It also proved they can be rendered ordinary by a single matchup problem. Fixing that problem is not a luxury this winter. It is the difference between building on a winning season and watching it dissolve the moment a left-hander takes the mound in April.