Orioles Infielder Would Fill Pirates' Biggest Offseason Need

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had a strong lineup in 2026, but they had a few weaknesses at the plate that they must fix this offseason.

The Pirates were terrible against left-handed pitching , especially against starters, going 18-33 over the season, in contrast to their 64-47 record against right-handed starting pitchers.

Pittsburgh also posted a .231/.303/.360 for an OPS of .663 against left-handed starting pitchers, the second-worst slugging percentage, fourth-worst OPS, seventh-worst batting average and 11th-worst on-base percentage.

The Pirates can fix this problem this offseason, and trading for Baltimore Orioles third baseman Coby Mayo would be a big step towards doing so.

How Mayo Bolsters the Pirates Lineup

Mayo wasn't the best Orioles hitter, but his success against left-handed pitching would be huge for the Pirates.

He hit .322/.393/.712 for an OPS of 1.105 against southpaws, with 47 hits in 147 at-bats, nine doubles, 16 home runs and 33 RBI in 83 games.

Sep 15, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Baltimore Orioles third base Coby Mayo (16) hits a three-run, in the park home run during the eleventh inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mayo's 16 home runs were tied for the most in baseball with Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson.

Rookie right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez had the most home runs against left-handed pitching on the Pirates with nine, and second baseman Brandon Lowe was second with eight.

Mayo hit .228/.297/.461 for an OPS of .758 in 132 games, with 94 hits, 18 doubles, 24 home runs and 63 RBI in 2026.

His 24 home runs were nine more than all Pirates' third baseman last season, combining for 15.

Mayo also plays third base, a position the Pirates need a true player at, and he could play a big role in improving their lineup.

Nick Gonzales was solid at the plate and had the sixth-best batting average in baseball (.303), but was awful defensively.

Jared Triolo is fantastic with his glove, but his offense wasn't good enough in 2026, batting .238/.307/.302 for an OPS of .609, to be a starting third baseman.

Mayo isn't the best defensively, but his home runs are needed for a Pirates team to face left-handed pitching and that lacks right-handed power bats.

Would Pirates Trade for Mayo?

The Orioles are looking to upgrade their outfield and rotation and are listening to trades on almost anyone, per Andy Kostka of the Baltimore Banner .

Mayo is one of a few players the Orioles have at third base, including Blaze Alexander, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Jordan Westburg, so they would consider parting with him for the right price.

Aug 21, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles third baseman Coby Mayo (16) throws to first for an out during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has four years of team control, pre-arbitration in 2027, and then arbitration from 2027-29, making him a free agent in 2030.

Mayo would work for the Pirates in terms of his cheap salary and that they could take time to develop him into the hitter and third baseman they want.

There are some concerns with Mayo, as he was bad at third base in 2026, with -9 defensive runs saved (DRS), -2 outs above average (OAA) and -1 fielding run value (FRV).

It wasn't as bad as Gonzales, -15 OAA, -11 DRS and -9 FRV, but the Pirates would like someone who is somewhat better defensively, even with his power potential.

Mayo hit 12 home runs each in the first half and the second half of 2026, but his hitting was different, batting just .193/.264/.395 for an OPS of .659 in the first half and then .270/.337/.540 for an OPS of .877 in the second half.

The Pirates will have to figure out if they think Mayo can keep up his second-half form or if he will just regress to his first half in 2027.

Pittsburgh has other third base targets in free agency and even trade, but Mayo does make them better against left-handed pitching and provides another right-handed power bat.

The Pirates would have enough to make this trade, but it's not one they'll likely make before the impending lockout on Dec. 1.