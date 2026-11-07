Athletics Star Could Be Answer for Pirates

PITTSBURGH — It's no secret that the Pittsburgh Pirates need to upgrade at third base for 2027, and this offseason is one where they need to do that.

The Pirates haven't had a true third baseman since Ke'Bryan Hayes , whom they traded to the Cincinnati Reds at the 2025 deadline, and have searched for answers at the position.

Pittsburgh could look at free agents , but most of them aren't really the solution either in the short term or long term, or they are Asian stars who likely will look elsewhere.

A trade might be the best place to look for a third baseman and Zack Gelof of the Athletics could be one player they acquire this winter.

Why Zack Gelof Makes Sense for the Pirates

Gelof is coming off a really strong season with the Athletics, and one that showed he can hold down third base while also producing at the plate.

He hit .256/.322/.475 for an OPS of .797 in 111 games in 2026, with 101 hits, 16 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 55 RBI and 16 stolen bases on 19 attempts.

Sep 7, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Zack Gelof (20) hits a RBI ground rule double against Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease (not pictured) during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gelof's 22 home runs were seven more than the 15 the Pirates third baseman combined for in 2026.

He also played third base for the first time in his MLB career, with 66 starts in 70 games.

Gelof excelled at the new position, with +9 defensive runs saved (DRS), +1 outs above average and +1 fielding run value (FRV).

Nick Gonzales , who was the Pirates' primary third baseman in 2026, posted -15 DRS, -11 OAA and -9 FRV, all the worst marks at the position in MLB, with at least 850 innings played.

Gelof could also play second base, where he's spent most of his MLB career, and has featured at left field and center field, too.

The 27-year-old made great improvements after playing just 30 MLB games in 2025 following right wrist surgery and a left shoulder dislocation, and after hitting .211/.270/.362 for an OPS of .632 in 138 games in 2024, his first full season in the major leagues.

Gelof is also a right-handed hitter who is great against left-handed pitching, batting .286/.342/.543 for an OPS of .885 against them in 2026.

The Pirates were one of the worst teams against southpaws in 2026, 18-33 against starters, and Gelof could play a big role in fixing one of their biggest issues .

Will Pirates Trade for Gelof?

Gelof is in his first year of arbitration and MLB Trade Rumors projected his 2027 salary at $2.9 million.

That's a reasonable price for his production, and the Pirates would also have two more years of team control before he becomes a free agent at the end of the decade.

One concern for Gelof is his lack of playing time at third base outside of 2026, and whether he could maintain that level of fielding throughout a 162-game season.

Sep 19, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Athletics third baseman Zack Gelof (20) throws to first base in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gelof also benefited from playing at a hitter-friendly ballpark in Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, Calif., home of the Athletics' Triple-A team, the Sacramento River Cats.

PNC Park poses a big problem for right-handed power hitters, and he would've hit just 11 home runs in 2026 if he played there all season, half his season total.

Pittsburgh needs a better third-base option for 2027, and it can't just be Gonzales, Jared Triolo , Jacob Gonzales and Nick Yorke getting opportunities there.

The Athletics would likely consider an offer for Gelof if the Pirates were able to put together a solid trade, especially after their struggles in recent seasons.

Pittsburgh has a great chance to make the postseason for the first time since 2015, but they need to make the right additions to do that.

Gelof isn't the only player they should look at this offseason, but he's one that has promise, can hit and field and could be a fixture for the Pirates' long-term future.