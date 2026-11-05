Pirates Must Act Now for Successful 2027

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a solid roster, but they need improvements to achieve their goals in 2027.

The Pirates finally had a winning season in 2026, 82-80, their first since 2018 and just the fifth in the past 34 seasons.

Pittsburgh's progress was still short of the postseason, and they haven't made it there since 2015, the second-longest absence in MLB.

The Pirates are at the beginning of the offseason, but they can't wait to make things happen, especially with how things could transpire.

Pirates Must Get Moves Done Before Lockout

This offseason is different than most , with the current collective bargaining agreement (CBA) set to expire on Dec. 1 or at Dec. 2 at midnight.

It's not likely the the owners and the MLBPA (players' union) will agree on a new CBA before then, which will result in a lockout and the end of any transactions.

MLB Players Association interim executive director Bruce Meyer talks to the Detroit Free Press during spring training March 1, 2026, at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This means that teams can't make trades or free agent signings after Dec. 1 until a new CBA is agreed upon, which, with how tense negotiations have been between both sides, won't happen anytime soon.

Pittsburgh has just 26 days left to make moves before this CBA expires, and they can't wait until a new one is in place to make moves.

The Pirates haven't normally made moves early in the offseason under general manager Ben Cherington, with most of them coming in January or February before Spring Training.

Pittsburgh only signed catcher Roberto Peréz before the last CBA expired in December 2021, and didn't make moves until the new CBA was signed in March 2022.

The Pirates can't wait until after the CBA is signed to make these moves, and they need to get going quickly and build the roster they want.

How the Pirates Should Operate in November

The Pirates are headed towards their largest payroll in team history, with a projected payroll of $100 million before they make any new additions.

Pittsburgh has a few needs that they have to address this November: a third baseman , a right-handed power bat that can attack left-handed pitching and bullpen reinforcements.

The Pirates will also want to re-sign top free agent, second baseman Brandon Lowe, to whom they extended a qualifying offer , $23.15 million in 2027, but he will most likely seek a longer-term contract.

Sep 19, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) circles the bases on a game winning two-run home run against the Kansas City Royals during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Re-signing Lowe by the end of November should be the main goal for the Pirates, while also prioritizing their other needs.

The Pirates must get better against left-handed pitching, as they were terrible against starters, 18-33, and posted some of the worst numbers in MLB.

A true third baseman would also be a great addition for the Pirates, and extra high-leverage arms for the bullpen, right-handed and left-handed, are both needed.

The Pirates have a strong lineup, a promising starting rotation and a team that is on the precipice of achieving something special.

Missing out on making the right moves in November doesn't progress this team in 2027 or for the future of establishing a culture of winning baseball in Pittsburgh.

It's pertinent that the Pirates show their fans and the rest of baseball that they want to build the best roster they can this offseason and change the perception of what should be expected from this front office/ownership.