Pirates Projected 2027 Arbitration Salaries Revealed

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a long offseason ahead of them and arbitration decisions that they'll have to work through.

MLB Trade Rumors released their projected salaries for arbitration-eligible players for the 2027 season, which are generally close to correct for most of them, with Matt Swartz using the same model for the past decade.

The Pirates have 10 arbitration-eligible players this winter, featuring two players in their second year, center fielder Oneil Cruz and right-handed relief pitcher Yohan Ramírez, and eight players for the first time, right-handed pitchers Jared Jones, Carmen Mlodzinski and Paul Skenes, catchers Henry Davis and Endy Rodríguez and infielders Nick Gonzales, Spencer Horwitz and Jared Triolo.

Pittsburgh will try to keep all of these players this offseason, but a lockout and a new CBA could change that.

Pirates Projected Arbitration Salaries for 2027

Player (Service Time) Position Projected Salary Yohan Ramírez (4.135) RHP $1.5 Million Oneil Cruz (4.110) CF $6.3 Million Carmen Mlodzinski (3.081) RHP $1.6 Million Jared Triolo (3.071) UTL $1.8 Million Endy Rodríguez (3.044) C/1B $1.2 Million Henry Davis (3.039) C $1.4 Million Nick Gonzales (3.018) 3B/2B $3.1 Million Jared Jones (3.000) RHP $2.1 Million Paul Skenes (3.000) RHP $7.2 Million Spencer Horwitz (2.152) 1B $2.5 Million

Skenes and Cruz Are Most Important Arbitration Decisions

The largest arbitration salaries for the Pirates will go to Skenes and Cruz, both of whom are among the team's best talent.

Skenes' projected $7.2 million salary would come close to setting the record for a first-year arbitration player, with Dallas Keuchel earning $7.25 million in 2016.

Sep 18, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He struggled at times throughout 2026, far from his 2025 National League Cy Young Award form, but still had success, posting 200 strikeouts and earning an All-Star nod.

Cruz had his best season in the major leagues in 2026, battng .280.368/.486 for an OPS of .854 with 20 home runs and 30 stolen bases , but only played in 97 games after missing two months with a left hand fracture.

He and the Pirates avoided arbitration in 2026, signing a $3.3 million deal and the $6.3 million projection is almost twice that.

Pirates Pitchers Up for Arbitration

Ramírez enters his second year of arbitration in 2027, avoiding arbitration in 2026 by signing an $825,000 contract.

He made just $45,000 more than the MLB minimum salary, and excelled for the Pirates in 2026 , posting a 2.61 ERA over 66 games and 85 innings pitched, 102 strikeouts to 44 walks, a .188 BAA and a 1.19 WHIP, which should earn him more money this time around, close to twice at $1.5 million.

Aug 4, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Yohan Ramirez (49) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones came back to the mound in 2026 after missing all of 2025, with internal brace surgery keeping him out until late May.

He would've made more money had he been healthy, but he battled inconsistency early on and finished as the NL Pitcher of the Month for September , with a $2.1 million projected salary.

Mlodzinski started in the rotation, before moving to the bullpen following Jones' return from injury.

He pitched in a career-high 123.0 innings pitched and can fill multiple roles for the Pirates, from starting games to high-leverage opportunities.

Pirates Infield Trio Up For Arbitration

Horwitz is a Super Two player, ranking in the top 22 percent of players between two and three years of service time, making him eligible for arbitration.

He was excellent before his hamstring injury and concussion, and then one of the worst hitters in baseball for the final two months of the season, projected for $2.5million.

Sep 18, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz (2) runs from first base to third base against the Kansas City Royals during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gonzales had his best season at the plate and ranked sixth in baseball with a .303 batting average, but was also the worst defensive third baseman .

Triolo wasn't great at the plate, batting .238/.307/.302 for an OPS of .609, but is still the Pirates best defensive infielder, able to play all four positions with expertise.

Pirates Catcher Duo Up for Arbitration

Davis was again poor as a hitter, slashing .172/.272/.313 for an OPS of .585, bringing his future with the Pirates into question.

He's still been strong defensively, the best for the Pirates, and his title of Paul Skenes' personal catcher does go a long way.

Jul 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis (32) asks for an appeal to third base on a check swing by Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (not pictured) during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rodríguez showed that he can be the Pirates' best hitting catcher, batting .267/.373/.467 for an OPS of .840 in 45 games.

He also suffered another major injury, undergoing season-ending surgery on his left hip labrum that will keep him from starting baseball activities until March-May 2027.

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