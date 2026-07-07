Pirates' Konnor Griffin Suffers New Injury

PITTSBURGH — Konnor Griffin has just come back from a long time out with injury, but it looks like the Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop will miss even more time.

Griffin suffered a torn tendon in his left ring finger, per Jeff Passan of ESPN , which could keep Griffin out for a month, especially if the Pirates have Griffin rehab the injury.

Passan did say that Griffin could play through it, but that it's more likely the Pirates shut him down and get his hand fully healthy before making a return.

It's another setback for the Pirates rookie, who had just came back from another injury and looked back to his best self.

When Griffin Sustained the Injury

Griffin suffered the injury after making an incredible diving catch in the outfield in the 11-5 win over the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 5. He ran into the outfield, fought off the sun and made the grab, but also landed on his left hand.

A Pirates trainer looked over Griffin in the top of the fifth inning, but the Pirates shortstop stayed on for the rest of the game.

Jul 5, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) stretches to catch a pop up against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, kind of a tough landing and I was shaking up a little bit, but all good," Griffin said postgame. "Was able to stay in, keep rolling, and come up big with that hit shortly after. So, all good.”

Passan's report shows that further imaging and x-rays the Pirates did on Griffin found something more serious, which would keep him out until early August.

Here’s the diving catch and Griffin’s reaction after



This sucks. pic.twitter.com/Jb0REOVj72 https://t.co/9NgUKWj9Fr — Platinum Key (@PlatinumKey13) July 7, 2026

Another Injury for Griffin in 2026

It's also the second injury Griffin has dealt with, after he missed 22 games from May 31-June 25 with a right forearm flexor strain , that caused pain when he threw from the shortstop spot.

He originally served as designated hitter for two games vs. the Minnesota Twins at PNC Park, May 29-30, before the Pirates put him on the 10-day injured list.

May 29, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) hits an RBI single against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Griffin worked back to improve his arm strength, including weighted ball activites, plyometrics and then a throwing program that he started at 90 feet and moved up to 150 feet.

He also went down to Bradenton, Fla., the Pirates site for Spring Training, and spent a week down there while the Pirates were on a west coast road trip.

Griffin had performed well in his return, slashing .306/.359/.417 for an OPS of .776, with 11 hits in 39 at-bats, five runs scored, one double, a home run, three RBI and six stolen bases on six attempts.

The Pirates were also managing his return, giving him two days off over the past 10 games and even having him serve as designated hitter for a game, in between his seven starts at shortstop.

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