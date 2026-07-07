Konnor Griffin’s Injury Timeline Is Awful News for Pirates

Konnor Griffin's timeline for a recovery from the torn tendon in his left ring finger is a real punch in the gut for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

As reported by both ESPN's Jeff Passan and MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo, Griffin's tear of the sagittal band ligament means that he'll spend roughly six weeks in a splint before potentially returning for the Pirates' postseason push in September.

Details on Konnor Griffin from a source, first reported by @JeffPassan:

It’s the tear of the sagittal band ligament on his left ring finger. Six weeks in splint, potentially back for playoff hunt in September. Typically splinting allows it to heal w/o surgery. #Pirates — Jonathan Mayo (@JonathanMayo) July 7, 2026

Wearing a splint should allow Griffin to recover while he's on the injured list without having to undergo surgery, but his absence will deliver a huge blow to Pittsburgh as it looks to stay afloat in the race for a Wild Card spot in the National League.

What is Pirates' Outlook Without Griffin?

Griffin, who made his major league debut on April 3 and subsequently signed the largest contract in franchise history at nine years and $140 million deal, has been one of the top rookies in the league this season.

Over 59 games and 247 plate appearances, the 20-year-old shortstop has slashed .276/.332/.404 with five home runs, 20 stolen bases and 1.2 fWAR.

Griffin has struggled defensively, however, with -6 Outs Above Average, which ranks in the fourth percentile according to Baseball Savant.

When he was out from May 31 through June 25 with a flexor strain in his forearm, Pittsburgh went 10-12.

May 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) throws to first base after recording an out at second base against the Colorado Rockies during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates had picked up a bit of momentum recently by going 5-3 over their last eight games to climb back over .500 at 46-45 while also sitting 3.0 games back of a playoff spot.

Griffin is an indispensable part of a Pittsburgh lineup that's one of the best in baseball, however, and losing him for two months rather drastically lowers the club's odds of breaking their 10-year postseason drought, which is the second-longest active streak behind the Los Angeles Angels (11 years).

While the hope is that Griffin can make his way back to the Pirates at some point during the final month of the regular season, staying afloat and entrenched within the race in the NL is going to be tough without his daily presence at shortstop.

It also doesn't help that Pittsburgh's schedule through the August 3 trade deadline is tough, as it'll face off against the likes of the Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Guardians, Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers.

Should the Pirates slide during that stretch without Griffin, they may no longer profile as aggressive buyers.

Perhaps Jared Triolo will go on a run and hold up well enough at shortstop for the time being, but Griffin's prolonged absence could change the trajectory of Pittsburgh's campaign.

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