Don Kelly Learns Valuable Lesson in Pirates Latest Loss

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Pirates manager Don Kelly made curious decision in the team's recent loss to the Washington Nationals. With hard-hitting second baseman Brandon Lowe expected up at-bat, Kelly opted to pinch-hit for the veteran.

In came platoon player and right-handed batter Nick Yorke for the left-handed Lowe, but the move didn't pay off for the Pirates. Yorke went 0-for-2 after coming into the game and failed to capitalize on the Nationals' left-handed heavy bullpen. In the end, the Pirates lost by a final score of 5-4, leaving seven men on base and going a pitiful 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

After the game, Kelly backed up his decision, citing it as a matchup decision. Lowe doubled down, saying he had no problem with the skipper's decision. It was a wonderful showing of loyalty from Lowe, but it doesn't cover for the stupidity and overthinking on display from the manager. It was a huge learning moment for Kelly, and it's bound to impact his decisions the rest of the season.

Keep It Simple Stupid (K.I.S.S)

Dwight Schrute, television's favorite assistant to the regional manager from The Office, perfectly outlined an approach to sales that applies perfectly here.

"Keep it simple stupid," he said. "Great advice. Hurts my feelings every time."

Perhaps it's time for Kelly to take the same advice, because he did anything but keep things simple in that moment.

Brandon Lowe has been one of the team's best hitters this season. He's hitting a home run every eight at-bats so far this season, and he's proven to be a huge boost to the Pirates' offense. Admittedly, the one weakness in his approach at the plate is facing lefties. He's recorded just two hits in 21 at-bats, which is why Kelly wanted to go for a better matchup.

The problem is that he pivoted to Yorke, who hasn't fared any better against left-handed pitching. He's recorded the same number of hits (2) over 14 at-bats. Sure, it's a slightly better batting average, but it's not indicative of a player seeing left-handed pitching well.

Ultimately, we all saw the result. Yorke couldn't get on base and the Pirates couldn't complete the comeback.

Apr 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) circles the bases on a three run home run against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

What Kelly and Pirates Must Do Moving Forward

So, what should Kelly do moving forward? I'd recomment just leaving your more trusted hitter at the plate. Even if Lowe is not hitting well against left-handed pitching, he's still one of your best overall hitters.

There are very few situations where Nick Yorke provides a better bat than Lowe. That situation was not one of them. Credit to Kelly for making the tough call at an integral moment of the game, but let this be a learning lesson for the second-year Pirates manager. Next time, leave Lowe's offensive pop at the plate in a crucial situation.

Keep it simple.

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