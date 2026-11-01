Pirates' Paul Skenes, Livvy Dunne Unveil 2026 Halloween Costumes

PITTSBURGH — Halloween is a big holiday for so many of us across the United States, including Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes.

Skenes and girlfriend Livvy Dunne partook in the festivities, with Skenes dressed up as Buddy the Elf and Dunne as Mrs. Butterworth's.

Buddy the Elf is from the 2003 film "Elf", with actor Will Ferrell playing the character and making it a Christmas staple.

Skenes had almost the entire outfit down, with the green outfit and yellow socks, and even had a plate of spaghetti, which Buddy would eat with various candies.

Dunne dressed up as the Mrs. Butterworth's mascot, wearing a skirt with the logo and a brown shirt to model the bottle.

Skenes Currently in Offseason Mode

The Pirates ace has taken time off since the end of the 2026 season and has spent time with Dunne.

Skenes and Dunne went to Japan, where they went to Tokyo and Kyoto, which included a three-day USO Tour.

The United Service Organizations hosted Skenes at Yokosuka Naval Base and Misawa and Yokota Air Bases, where he met with members of the United States military and their families.

Skenes attended Air Force and as a cadet, was prepared for a life of military service, before his dominance on the mound led him to transfer to LSU after two seasons and then become the No. 1 overall pick by the Pirates in 2023.

The Pirates ace still gives back to service members, especially through the Gary Sinise Foundation , where he donates $100 per strikeout.

Skenes also went to a Fanatics event in Japan and met fans there, taking pictures and signing autographs.

The couple also went to the Bahamas in early October, and it won't be long until Skenes starts his preparation for next season.

Jul 15, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; National League pitcher Paul Skenes (30) of the Pittsburgh Pirates and social media influencer Livvy Dunne walk on the red carpet before the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Big Offseason Ahead for Skenes

Skenes didn't have the 2026 season he wanted, starting off strong, but falling into a slump he couldn't get out of.

He finished this campaign with a 10-11 record in 32 starts, a 3.82 ERA over 174.1 innings pitched, 200 strikeouts to 49 walks, a .227 BAA and a 1.12 WHIP.

Skenes was terrible on Opening Day, giving up five runs in less than one inning, but bounced back for a 1.09 ERA over his next eight starts.

He then struggled from mid-May to the end of September, putting up a 4-9 record in 23 starts and a 4.56 ERA over 124.1 innings pitched.

Skenes had issues with command of his off-speed and breaking pitches, lost some velocity on his four-seam fastball, and was never as consistent as he had been in his first two MLB seasons.

He'll need to get back to the pitcher he was previously, the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year and the 2025 National League Cy Young Award winner, if the Pirates are to make the postseason in 2027.

Skenes will also play a role in the upcoming labor battle between the owners and the MLBPA, with the current collective bargaining agreement (CBA) expiring at midnight on Dec. 2.

He is on the eight-player executive subcommittee for the MLBPA, where he'll look to lead the players in labor negotiations ahead of an impending lockout.

Sep 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect