Pirates Pitchers Set New Historic Mark for Franchise

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates' pitchers haven't always had a great season, but they have shown dominance throughout.

The Pirates set a new franchise record for strikeouts in a season with 1,444, after right-handed pitcher Lake Bachar struck out St. Louis Cardinals Alec Burleson in the top of the first inning of the 5-1 loss at PNC Park on Sept. 23.

Pittsburgh eclipsed its previous record (1,443), set in 2019 with four games left, and should easily add to it before 2026 ends.

The 2026 season didn't go the way the Pirates wanted, but this mark should serve as a big point of emphasis for 2027.

Which Pirates Pitchers Lead in Strikeouts

The Pirates have had 30 different pitchers record a strikeout in 2026, which includes a wide variety of starters, relievers and even position players.

2025 National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes leads the Pirates with 192 strikeouts and will have one more start, Sept. 24, against the Cardinals , where he could reach 200 for the second straight season.

Sep 18, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ashcraft came in second place, rookie Bubba Chandler in third, Jared Jones in fourth and then Mitch Keller in fifth, with the latter two missing two months each with injury.

Pirates Starting Pitchers Strikeouts

Pitcher Strikeouts Paul Skenes 192 Braxton Ashcraft 173 Bubba Chandler 138 Jared Jones 118 Mitch Keller 89

The Pirates had Carmen Mlodzinski in the rotation for the first two months of the season before Jones returned from his injury.

Mlodzinski has 92 strikeouts, three more than his previous career-high of 89 strikeouts in 2025.

Pirates Starting/Relief Pitchers Strikeouts

Pitcher Strikeouts Carmen Mlodzinski 92

The Pirates had 11 pitchers come out of the bullpen mostly this season, who started the season and finished it with them.

Left-handed pitcher Mason Montgomery and right-handed pitcher Yohan Ramírez lead the Pirates bullpen with 99 strikeouts each.

Montgomery became the Pirates' closer later on and has been one of the best relief pitchers the last two months, while Ramírez has thrived in different roles.

Left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto is in third place with 78 strikeouts, while the other eight pitchers have fluctuated between the major leagues and minor leagues.

Pirates Relief Pitchers Strikeouts

Pitcher Strikeouts Throwing Side Mason Montgomery 99 Left Yohan Ramírez 99 Right Gregory Soto 78 Left Evan Sisk 48 Left Wilber Dotel 39 Right Isaac Mattson 36 Right Hunter Barco 14 Left Khristian Curtis 13 Right Antwone Kelly 12 Right Noah Murdock 4 Right Chris Devenski 3 Right

The Pirates had five pitchers who were with the team this season, but are no longer a part of the club.

Pittsburgh moved on from Dennis Santana , Justin Lawrence, Cam Sanders and José Urquidy, designating them for assignment and trading the latter three, while the traded Brandan Bidois to the Miami Marlins in a package for Bachar.

Pirates Former Relief Pitchers Strikeouts

Pitcher Strikeouts Throwing Side Dennis Santana 36 Right Justin Lawrence 25 Right Brandan Bidois 20 Right Cam Sanders 13 Right José Urquidy 6 Right

Bachar led all the Pirates' trade acquisitions in strikeouts with 28, while Camilo Doval , who came from the New York Yankees, was second with 23, until the Pirates DFA'd him on Sept. 22.

Luke Weaver (New York Mets) and Kirby Yates (Los Angeles Angels) also came on trade deadline day and Brandon Eisert (Chicago White Sox) arrived on July 10.

Both Ron Marinaccio and Hunter Stratton were landed in trades after being DFA'd, and then the Pirates DFA'd them later on.

Pirates Trade Acquisitions Strikeouts

Pitcher Strikeouts Throwing Side Lake Bachar 28 Right Camilo Doval 23 Right Luke Weaver 18 Right Brandon Eisert 17 Left Kirby Yates 12 Right Ron Marinaccio 4 Right Hunter Stratton 2 Right

Utility man Tyler Callihan made four appearances and threw three innings, striking out Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki in an 11-0 loss at PNC Park on July 25.

Pirates Position Player Strikeouts

Player Strikeouts Throwing Side Tyler Callihan 1 Right

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