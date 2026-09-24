Pirates Pitchers Set New Historic Mark for Franchise
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PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates' pitchers haven't always had a great season, but they have shown dominance throughout.
The Pirates set a new franchise record for strikeouts in a season with 1,444, after right-handed pitcher Lake Bachar struck out St. Louis Cardinals Alec Burleson in the top of the first inning of the 5-1 loss at PNC Park on Sept. 23.
Pittsburgh eclipsed its previous record (1,443), set in 2019 with four games left, and should easily add to it before 2026 ends.
The 2026 season didn't go the way the Pirates wanted, but this mark should serve as a big point of emphasis for 2027.
Which Pirates Pitchers Lead in Strikeouts
The Pirates have had 30 different pitchers record a strikeout in 2026, which includes a wide variety of starters, relievers and even position players.
2025 National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes leads the Pirates with 192 strikeouts and will have one more start, Sept. 24, against the Cardinals, where he could reach 200 for the second straight season.
Ashcraft came in second place, rookie Bubba Chandler in third, Jared Jones in fourth and then Mitch Keller in fifth, with the latter two missing two months each with injury.
Pirates Starting Pitchers Strikeouts
Pitcher
Strikeouts
Paul Skenes
192
Braxton Ashcraft
173
Bubba Chandler
138
Jared Jones
118
Mitch Keller
89
The Pirates had Carmen Mlodzinski in the rotation for the first two months of the season before Jones returned from his injury.
Mlodzinski has 92 strikeouts, three more than his previous career-high of 89 strikeouts in 2025.
Pirates Starting/Relief Pitchers Strikeouts
Pitcher
Strikeouts
Carmen Mlodzinski
92
The Pirates had 11 pitchers come out of the bullpen mostly this season, who started the season and finished it with them.
Left-handed pitcher Mason Montgomery and right-handed pitcher Yohan Ramírez lead the Pirates bullpen with 99 strikeouts each.
Montgomery became the Pirates' closer later on and has been one of the best relief pitchers the last two months, while Ramírez has thrived in different roles.
Left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto is in third place with 78 strikeouts, while the other eight pitchers have fluctuated between the major leagues and minor leagues.
Pirates Relief Pitchers Strikeouts
Pitcher
Strikeouts
Throwing Side
Mason Montgomery
99
Left
Yohan Ramírez
99
Right
Gregory Soto
78
Left
Evan Sisk
48
Left
Wilber Dotel
39
Right
Isaac Mattson
36
Right
Hunter Barco
14
Left
Khristian Curtis
13
Right
Antwone Kelly
12
Right
Noah Murdock
4
Right
Chris Devenski
3
Right
The Pirates had five pitchers who were with the team this season, but are no longer a part of the club.
Pittsburgh moved on from Dennis Santana, Justin Lawrence, Cam Sanders and José Urquidy, designating them for assignment and trading the latter three, while the traded Brandan Bidois to the Miami Marlins in a package for Bachar.
Pirates Former Relief Pitchers Strikeouts
Pitcher
Strikeouts
Throwing Side
Dennis Santana
36
Right
Justin Lawrence
25
Right
Brandan Bidois
20
Right
Cam Sanders
13
Right
José Urquidy
6
Right
Bachar led all the Pirates' trade acquisitions in strikeouts with 28, while Camilo Doval, who came from the New York Yankees, was second with 23, until the Pirates DFA'd him on Sept. 22.
Luke Weaver (New York Mets) and Kirby Yates (Los Angeles Angels) also came on trade deadline day and Brandon Eisert (Chicago White Sox) arrived on July 10.
Both Ron Marinaccio and Hunter Stratton were landed in trades after being DFA'd, and then the Pirates DFA'd them later on.
Pirates Trade Acquisitions Strikeouts
Pitcher
Strikeouts
Throwing Side
Lake Bachar
28
Right
Camilo Doval
23
Right
Luke Weaver
18
Right
Brandon Eisert
17
Left
Kirby Yates
12
Right
Ron Marinaccio
4
Right
Hunter Stratton
2
Right
Utility man Tyler Callihan made four appearances and threw three innings, striking out Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki in an 11-0 loss at PNC Park on July 25.
Pirates Position Player Strikeouts
Player
Strikeouts
Throwing Side
Tyler Callihan
1
Right
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Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.