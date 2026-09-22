Pirates Cut Ties With Trade Deadline Acquisition

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had a solid trade deadline, but they already decided one of their additions isn't worth keeping around for next year.

The Pirates designated right-handed relief pitcher Camilo Doval for assignment, as they reinstated fellow right-handed relief pitcher Kirby Yates from the 15-day injured list on Sept. 22.

Pittsburgh acquired Doval in a trade with the New York Yankees on Aug. 1, two days before the trade deadline, sending prospects, 23-year-old catcher Omar Alfonzo and 18-year-old outfielder Luis Cruz.

Pittsburgh had to make room for Yates on the 26-man roster, but didn't need to take anyone off the 40-man roster, so this is a move specifically focused on Doval.

Why the Pirates Added and Moved On From Doval

The Pirates traded for Doval as a low-risk, high-reward addition to their bullpen , which needed new pitchers to fix a poor unit the first four months of 2026.

Doval joined the Pirates with a pedigree, spending four seasons as the San Francisco Giants closer from 2022 to 2025, and earning National League All-Star honors in 2023, when he led with 39 saves.

Jul 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Camilo Doval (75) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the ninth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He wasn't terrible with the Pirates, but not special either, posting a 3.79 ERA over 19 innings in 20 outings, 23 strikeouts to 14 walks, a .271 batting average allowed and a 1.74 WHIP.

Doval's BB/9 (6.63) was fifth-highest, BB% (15.95) was seventh-highest and WHIP was 13th-highest among relief pitchers after joining the Pirates.

The Pirates likely made the decision, as Doval is headed into his final year of arbitration this offseason and made $6.1 million this season, with an even higher salary for next year.

Instead of non-tendering him, Pittsburgh moves on from Doval now and will look to bolster the bullpen elsewhere in the winter.

Pirates Bullpen Outlook the Rest of the Way

The Pirates have six games remaining in 2026, so there shouldn't be many changes to the roster or bullpen.

Pittsburgh has seven right-handed pitchers, Lake Bachar, Khristian Curtis, Wilber Dotel, Antwone Kelly, Carmen Mlodzinski, Yohan Ramírez and Yates, plus three left-handed pitchers, Brandon Eisert, Mason Montgomery and Gregory Soto, that compromise their bullpen.

Sep 3, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Khristian Curtis (64) pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Curtis, Dotel and Kelly are the rookie trio who have starting pitcher experience and are aiming for more looks heading into 2027.

Bachar, Mlodzinski and Ramírez all provide middle relief for the Pirates; Eisert can fluctuate and Yates, Weaver, Montgomery and Soto are more high-leverage, one-inning pitchers.

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