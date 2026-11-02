Pirates Make Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe

PITTSBURGH — Brandon Lowe is a free agent and the Pittsburgh Pirates are doing what they can to keep him with the franchise.

The Pirates extended a qualifying offer to Lowe for the 2027 season, $23.15 million, that, if he accepts, would be a one-year contract.

Pittsburgh had until Nov. 2, today, to extend the qualifying offer, as it was the deadline , so they got it in just in time.

Lowe has until Nov. 17 to accept the offer or he will decline it and stay a free agent.

What Pirates Extending Qualifying Offer Means for Lowe

The qualifying offer is a one-year deal at a predetermined rate of the mean of the top 125 highest-paid players in baseball.

It was $22.05 million in 2026 and rose to $23.15 million in 2027, keeping with the rising salaries in baseball.

The Pirates' offering Lowe this gives them some compensation if he declines and decides to sign elsewhere.

Lowe signing for $50 million or more with another team would earn the Pirates a Competitive Balance Round A selection in the 2027 MLB Draft, and a Competitive Balance Round B selection if he signs for less than that.

It is just the third time the Pirates have extended a qualifying offer, doing so for both left-handed starting pitcher Francisco Liriano and catcher Russell Martin in 2014.

Both declined, with Liriano re-signing with the Pirates on a three-year, $39 million deal, and Martin signing with the Toronto Blue Jays on a five-year, $82 million deal.

Jul 15, 2016; Washington, DC, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Francisco Liriano (47) pitches against the Washington Nationals in the third inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Lowe Will Likely Do This Offseason

It is most likely that Lowe will decline the qualifying offer and test his value on the free-agent market , as he can get a long-term contract at 32, instead of waiting a year to do that.

Lowe had an excellent season for the Pirates and was the best power-hitting second baseman in baseball, leading with 35 home runs, a .493 slugging percentage and an .824 OPS.

His 35 home runs were the most for a Pirate since Josh Bell hit 37 in 2019 and the most for a Pirate in their first season with the team, with only Brian Giles' 39 in 1998 more.

Lowe could still re-sign with the Pirates, but he would do so on a longer contract, as this is likely his best chance at doing that in the later part of his career.

A contract around $15-$20 million for three to four years would be something the Pirates could do, but if competition for his signature rises, they could miss out on his services for the future.

Lowe signing with the Pirates or not will have big consequences for 2027 and how the team looks for next season.

Sep 19, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) circles the bases on a game winning two-run home run against the Kansas City Royals during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect