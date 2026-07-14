Four Biggest Pirates Surprises at All-Star Break

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had a strong end to the first half of the season and there are some players that have had great showings, that not many expected of.

The Pirates sit 50-47 through 97 games in 2026 and are just two games back in the National League Wild Card race, as they swept the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park, July 11-12 to end the first half of the season.

Pittsburgh has 50 wins at the All-Star break for the first time since 2015, the last time they made the postseason, and they're in the spot they wanted to be in with about two-and-a-half months left to go.

The Pirates have many players to thank for getting to this point, but some players have had much bigger impacts than anyone anticipated.

Esmerlyn Valdez Possesses Magic Bat as Rookie

The Pirates don't have the finish they do going into the All-Star break without the efforts of rookie right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez.

Valdez, known by Pirates fans as, "The Magician", has been quite magical at the plate, slashing .309/.371/.713 for an OPS of 1.084 in 28 games, with 29 hits in 94 at-bats, six doubles, one triple, 10 home runs and 27 RBI.

Jul 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez (55) circles the bases on a two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He took over as the starting right fielder, after Ryan O'Hearn moved to first base with regular first baseman Spencer Horwitz suffering a hamstring injury on June 25 and he's been everything the Pirates have needed and then some

Valdez slashed .393/.457/.885 for an OPS of 1.342 in the last 16 games before the break, with 24 hits in 61 at-bats, four doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 21 RBI and eight walks to 21 strikeouts.

He hit four home runs in four games from June 26-29, making him the first Pirates player to do that since Corey Dickerson in 2018 and the one of just six MLB players to hit four home runs in four games in the first 16 games of their MLB career.

Valdez hit his four other home runs over three straight games, July 9-11, which included three home runs in the doubleheader over the Brewers on July 11.

He hit two home runs in the first game, a solo home run to put the Pirates up 3-2 in the third inning and then a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning, giving the Pirates a 7-6 lead and the eventual win.

His two-run home run in the second game gave the Pirates a 2-0 lead in the later 3-2 victory in the second game and completely turned a crucial series in favor of the Pirates.

Valdez became one of just four players in MLB history and the first Pirates player ever to hit 10-plus home runs and 25-plus RBI in their first 27 games at 22 years old or younger.

He has gone from rising prospect to a crucial bat in the Pirates lineup and he should occupy that role for the remainder of the season, especially if he keeps hitting the way he has.

Endy Rodríguez Finally Proving Pirates Right in 2026

Injuries have seriously set back Pirates catcher Endy Rodríguez the past two seasons, playing just 18 games at the major league level, after two serious surgeries on his right elbow.

Rodríguez has stayed healthy for most of 2026 and earned his chance to impress on the Pirates, after fellow catcher Joey Bart dealt with a left foot infection.

Jun 29, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Endy Rodríguez (13) watches his three run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the ninth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He quickly asserted himself as the most important catcher the Pirates have, excelling at the plate and providing adequate defense from behind it.

Rodríguez slashed .260/.388/.470 for an OPS of .858 in 35 games, with 26 hits in 100 at-bats, six doubles, five home runs, 16 RBI and 21 walks to 29 strikeouts, by far the most important Pirates batter.

His emergence made him the starting catcher and saw the Pirates trade Bart away to the Atlanta Braves for right-handed relief pitcher Hunter Stratton, as they would've had to place Bart on waivers, as he had no minor league options remaining.

Rodríguez has had some great moments, with none better than his three-run home run in the ninth inning, ensuring the Pirates an 11-7 comeback win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on June 29.

He is currently on the 10-day injured list with a left glute strain, but the Pirates expect him back soon and could use his bat back in their lineup.

Braxton Ashcraft Doing Even Better Than Expected

Pirates right-handed pitcher Braxton Ashcraft finally made his MLB debut in 2025 and his showings out of the bullpen and also as a starter made this 2026 season where he could break out.

Ashcraft has simply done just that, posting a 9-3 record over 19 starts. a 3.49 ERA over 113.1 innings pitched, 128 strikeouts to 27 walks, a .235 batting average allowed (BAA) and a 1.11 WHIP.

Jun 29, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Braxton Ashcraft (35) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His performances have made him one of the best pitchers in baseball and his 10 quality starts (at least six innings pitched and less than three runs allowed) show efficiency over long outings.

Braxton Ashcraft NL/MLB Ranking 2026

Stat (Total) NL/MLB Ranking Innings Pitched (113.1) 4th/Tied-7th Strikeouts (128) 5th/Tied-8th K/BB (4.74) 4th/10th BB/9 (2.14) 7th/17th Wins (9) Tied-10th/Tied-12th K/9 (10.16) 8th/15th ERA (3.49) 13th/Tied-25th WHIP (1.11) Tied-7th/Tied-17th BAA (.235) Tied-15th/Tied 34th

His performances eventually earned him his first All-Star nod , joining Paul Skenes on the National League, an impressive honor for the second-year and first-year starter.

The Pirates need Ashcraft and his great performances going forward, which he's shown he can provide in 2026.

Nick Gonzales Excelling on Offense

Nick Gonzales was in an interesting position this offseason, as the Pirates traded for second baseman Brandon Lowe and there wasn't likely a spot for him in the lineup.

He eventually started putting in work at third base and became the starter there in late April, as his bat became his biggest strength.

Jul 1, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Nick Gonzales (3) hits a broken bat RBI single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gonzales slashed .308/.370/.391 for an OPS of .761 in 91 games, with 104 hits, 14 doubles, one triple, four home runs, 43 RBI and 28 walks to 66 strikeouts.

He is one of the best hitters in baseball with his .308 batting average third-best in the NL and fifth-best in MLB

Gonzales has also been great with runners in scoring position, batting .341/.419/.451 for an OPS of .870, with 31 hits in 91 at-bats, four doubles, two home runs, 38 RBI and 11 walks to 14 strikeouts.

His bat has been a big one in the Pirates lineup and has made him a key part in them building the best offense in all of baseball.

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