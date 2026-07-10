Three Players Pirates Should Take Fifth Overall in MLB Draft

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are preparing for one of the most important parts of the season, with the 2026 MLB Draft soon approaching.

The first five rounds will take place on July 11 and then rounds six through 20 occur the following day on July 12, where the Pirates will try and find their future players that will bring winning baseball to the city.

Pittsburgh has the fifth overall pick, which has a slot value of $8,336,500, giving them a chance to take a top talent that could quickly make his impact on the franchise.

There are a few strong options for the Pirates at fifth overall, all of whom would make this franchise much better if they took them.

No. 1 RHP Jackson Flora, California-Santa Barbara (UCSB)

Most mock drafts have the Pirates taking UCSB right-handed starting pitcher Jackson Flora and while some fans won't want another pitcher, there's good reason for why he would be a great pick.

Flora is the best college pitcher in the draft and has shown improvement over his three years with UCSB, including strength, standing 6-foot-5, 205 pounds.

UC Santa Barbara Gauchos right-handed pitcher Jackson Flora (2) pitches during the game against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Flora has a strong pitch mix, throwing a 95-97 mph four-seam fastball, a slider with great velocity and a sweeper with incredible break and movement, plus a kick-change that has improved his arsenal.

The stats also back up his incredible pitching, with a 12-0 record in 16 starts as a junior at USCB in 2026, a 1.06 ERA over 102.0 innings pitched, 133 strikeouts to 33 walks, a 0.85 WHIP. a .155 batting average allowed (BAA).

If other options aren't available for the Pirates at this pick, another pitcher could really help the team in the future, especially with how volatile starters can be in the major leagues with their performance year-by year.

No. 2 C Vahn Lackey, Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech catcher Vahn Lackey has featured in some mock drafts to to the Pirates, but most see him going earlier than the fifth pick.

There is always the chance that Lackey falls to fifth and it's one the Pirates would seriously have to consider if he does.

May 31, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Georgia Tech Yellowjackets catcher Vahn Lackey (25) singles during the first inning against the Murray State Racers. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lackey was incredible at the plate as a junior in 2026, slashing .397/.519/.772 for an OPS of 1.291 in 61 games, with 85 runs scored, 87 hits, 16 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs, 78 RBI, 15 stolen bases on 16 attempts and 50 walks to 38 strikeouts.

His play from behind the plate is also commendable, earning ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors, with catching seven players stealing, a .993 fielding percentage and six put-back outs.

The hit-tool and overall athleticism make him an intriguing pick for the Pirates, if he does end up falling to them.

Pittsburgh may also want to bolster their catching ranks, picking their future backstop for a strong rotation and also featuring as an impact bat.

No. 3 OF Eric Booth Jr., Oak Grove HS (Hattiesburg, Miss.)

The Pirates took two prep players in the first round the past two drafts in shortstop Konnor Griffin out of Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss. and right-handed starting pitcher Seth Hernandez out of Corona High School in Corona, Calif.

Both picks have been massive successes so far, with Griffin a key part of the Pirates future and Hernandez one of the best pitching prospects .

The Pirates could go back to the state of Mississippi and take outfielder Eric Booth Jr., who could develop into a serious talent.

Oak Grove player Eric 'EJ' Booth Jr. (3) runs to home and scores a run during the game against Northwest Rankin in Flowood, Miss., on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Booth is incredibly quick, posting 60-yard dash times of 6.53 seconds and home plate to first base in about four seconds.

He combines that with good play in center field, which allows him to make impressive plays, but still needs a better arm for the future.

Booth has an unconventional swing, but one that works as a left-handed batter and posts high exit velocity numbers and has the potential for great power.

He just turned 18 years old on July 4 and has the potential to develop into a great player, as long as the Pirates have the patience for him to do so.

Another outfielder is also a bonus for the Pirates, who could use some better outfield prospects for the future, as they are thin in depth there outside of Edward Florentino .

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