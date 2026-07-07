Pirates Have Easy Answer in 2026 MLB Draft

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are a few days away from a big weekend and the 2026 MLB Draft, where they can take their next future star.

The Pirates have the fifth overall pick, which they earned in the MLB Draft lottery back in the offseason, giving them a chance for a top talent in the first round.

It's a big pick for the Pirates, who can't pick in the lottery next season and are 46-45 after 91 games, looking to finally end their long postseason drought.

The Pirates may find themselves considering different options, but it's clear that UC Santa Barbara right-handed starting pitcher Jackson Flora is the right choice.

Always Take the Best Player Available

The Pirates motto the past few drafts is making sure they take the top talent and either develop them or let them become the player they should be in the future.

It's worked incredibly well, as they took right-handed starting pitchers in Paul Skenes first overall out of LSU in 2023 and Seth Hernandez from Corona High School in Corona, Calif,, as well as shortstop Konnor Griffin out of Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss.

Jul 22, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Seth Hernandez (left) the Pittsburgh Pirates first round and number six overall pick in the 2025 first year player draft talks with Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) before the game against the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All three of those players look like they'll turn into generational talents and a big part of bringing winning baseball back to Pittsburgh.

Flora is most likely the best player that will still be available when the Pirates pick fifth overall, with better the other players going ahead of him.

The shortstops in Roch Cholowsky (UCLA) and Grady Emerson (Fort Worth Christian (Texas)) will go in the first two picks, in whatever order, to the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays.

It's also likely that catcher Vahn Lackey (Georgia Tech) ends up with the Minnesota Twins at third overall and the San Francisco Giants take a prep player at fourth overall, perhaps Jacob Lombard (Gulliver Prep (Florida)).

Flora falling to the Pirates at fifth overall makes it an easy choice, but there's a reason scouts like him so much.

Wait, What Makes Flora The Best Talent?

There weren't many pitchers anywhere near as good as Flora was as a junior in 2026, as he dominated for UCSB and showed that he can live up to his potential.

Flora posted a 12-0 record in 16 starts, a 1.06 ERA over 102.0 innings pitched, 133 strikeouts to 33 walks, a 0.85 WHIP. a .155 batting average allowed (BAA). He also posted a 11.7 K/9, a 2.8 BB/9 and a 4.16 K/BB.

UC Santa Barbara Gauchos right-handed pitcher Jackson Flora (2) pitches during the game against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He stands 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds, an imposing figure on the mound already, and knows exactly how he can take down hitters.

Flora possesses a strong four-seam fastball, sitting around 95-97 mph, with grades of 65-70, and then both a slider and a kick-change that grade around 55-60.

His offspeed stuff could really turn him from a good pitcher to a great one, if he can develop it, with a sweeper with a ton of movement and a slider that gets high enough in velocity it almost operates like a cutter, getting in the upper 80s.

All of this makes for a talented starting pitcher, who could really move quickly through the minor leagues, once he makes his professional debut in 2027

You Can Never Have Enough Pitching

The Pirates have a great amount of pitching depth, not just with Skenes and eventually Hernandez as well.

Pittsburgh also has All-Star snub Braxton Ashcraft , former top pitching prospect Bubba Chandler and Jared Jones back from injury, plus veteran Mitch Keller.

Jun 29, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Braxton Ashcraft (35) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates don't need Flora to become their ace, as they already have that in their other pitchers, but if he could slot somewhere as their third-fourth starter, then he would end up a great selection in a stellar rotation.

Pitchers are also volatile, so pitchers who are effective now may not be so when Flora makes his MLB debut and he could end up having a bigger role earlier on than anticipated.

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