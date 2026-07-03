Pirates' Spencer Horwitz Makes Next Move During Injury Rehab

WASHINGTON — The Pittsburgh Pirates haven't had their starting first baseman back for more than a week, but Spencer Horwitz is doing his best to rejoin the team as fast as he can.

Pirates manager Don Kelly said that Horwitz went down to Florida to continue his injury rehab, prior to their series opener vs. the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 3.

Kelly didn't have a timeline for Horwitz, who is dealing with a left hamstring injury , nor if he would start a rehab assignment any time soon.

It's a good sign for Horwitz, as the Pirates have missed his offensive production in the lineup since he departed.

Why Horwitz Went Down to Florida

The Pirates are currently in the second game of their road trip, as they just completed a four-game series against the rival Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, June 29-July 2.

Horwitz was with the team for at least part of the Phillies series, but it's not easy for him to get the work he needs in with the Pirates on the road, with less facilities for him to utilize than he would if they were at PNC Park.

Jun 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz (2) rounds the bases on a solo home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates lost Horwitz after his most recent game, June 24 vs. the Seattle Mariners at PNC Park, after he hurt his hamstring trying to beat out a double play.

He spent the remainder of that home series with the team, but taking his rehab down to Florida means he can focus on his injury full-time.

Horwitz will go to Bradenton, Fla., where the Pirates Spring Training facility is, and work to heal that hamstring, an injury that is quite tricky and requires players/teams to practice caution.

Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz, who is dealing with a fractured hand, went down to Florida before the start of the road trip, and will have some company with Horwitz now joining him.

Shortstop Konnor Griffin also spent a week down in Bradenton, during the Pirates recent west coast trip, as he worked back from a right forearm flexor strain , that prevented him from throwing.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said back on June 28 on his radio show that Horwitz will miss "weeks, not days" with this hamstring injury, so it will likely take some time before his official comeback.

Horwitz Having Career Year Before Injury

It was a great season for Horwitz up to the point that he suffered his hamstring injury, serving as a key member of the Pirates lineup and one of the best offenses in baseball.

Horwitz batted .280/.386/.455 for an OPS of .841, with 69 hits, 11 doubles, 10 home runs, 33 RBI and 40 strikeouts to 40 walks, with his on-base percentage and walks ranking amongst the best in baseball.

Jun 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates had Horwitz all throughout the batting order and he was the leadoff hitter for the past few weeks before his injury, providing a great bat at the top of the lineup.

Ryan O'Hearn has taken over full-time duties at first base, with other options for the Pirates including Endy Rodríguez and Jared Triolo. Griffin and Jake Mangum have hit leadoff as well in Horwitz's absecnce.

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