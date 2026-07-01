Skip to main content

Pirates Showing More Faith in Konnor Griffin With Phillies Series

The Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop is building back up from his recent injury.
Dominic Campbell|
May 6, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
May 6, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Pittsburgh Pirates

PHILADELPHIA — Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin isn't back at 100% yet, but the team is giving him the chance to progress back to that level once again.

Griffin will start at shortstop for second straight game for the Pirates against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 1, marking the first time he's done so since his injury.

The Pirates rookie made his official comeback to the team on June 26, five days ago, and is still working back from his right forearm flexor injury, that prevented him from throwing at shortstop without pain.

Griffin will also leadoff for the third straight game, playing a big role in the lineup once again at just 20 years old.

How Pirates Have Managed Griffin Post-Injury

Griffin started at shortstop twice vs. the Cincinatti Reds at PNC Park, in the series opener on June 26 and the series finale on June 28.

He didn't play vs. the Reds on June 27 and then served as designated hitter in the series opener vs. the Phillies on June 29.

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin
Jun 29, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) lays down a bunt against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates have practiced precaution with Griffin, as he went on a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona, playing just one game on June 24 and returning to the team right afterwards.

Griffin could've stayed in Altoona longer, which would've allowed him to build back up more, but his bat and speed were both where the Pirates needed it.

He's shown both so far, hitting a leadoff home run in his first at-bat back, five hits in 18 at-bats, a stolen base and even laying down a successful bunt.

Griffin is quite back as the every day shortstop, but he's making progression in order to do that once again.

"Yeah there's a plan," Pirates manager Don Kelly said about Griffin pregame. "Going back-to-back today and still building him back up to be able to go every single day, nine innings at short."

How Pirates Lineup Looks vs. Phillies

Player

Position

Batting Side

Konnor Griffin

Shortstop

Right

Brandon Lowe

Second Base

Left

Bryan Reynolds

Designated Hitter

Switch

Esmerlyn Valdez

Right Field

Right

Ryan O'Hearn

First Base

Left

Nick Gonzales

Third Base

Right

Jake Mangum

Center Field

Switch

Tyler Callihan

Left Field

Left

Henry Davis

Catcher

Right

The Pirates get their lineup back to a much more normal one, after they had seven right-handed batters and two switch-hitters in the 8-0 loss vs. the Phillies on June 30, as left-handed starting pitcher Cristopher Sánchez threw seven scoreless innings with nine strikeouts.

Second baseman Brandon Lowe, first baseman Ryan O'Hearn and center fielder Jake Mangum are all back in the lineup, hitting second, fifth and eighh, respectively.

Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ryan O'Hearn
Jun 29, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ryan O'Hearn (29) celebrates after hitting a 2-RBI single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryan Reynolds will move to designated hitter for the 11th time this season, staying third in the batting order, while Tyler Callihan comes in and plays left field for the fourth time and bats eighth.

Right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez bats fourth after hitting second a day prior and has been fantastic in his past eight games, slashing .542/.607/1.208 for an 1.815 OPS.

Henry Davis will stay at catcher for the second straight game, as right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes takes the mound for the Pirates.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Dominic Campbell
DOMINIC CAMPBELL

Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.

Home/News