Pirates Showing More Faith in Konnor Griffin With Phillies Series

PHILADELPHIA — Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin isn't back at 100% yet, but the team is giving him the chance to progress back to that level once again.

Griffin will start at shortstop for second straight game for the Pirates against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 1, marking the first time he's done so since his injury.

The Pirates rookie made his official comeback to the team on June 26, five days ago, and is still working back from his right forearm flexor injury, that prevented him from throwing at shortstop without pain.

Griffin will also leadoff for the third straight game, playing a big role in the lineup once again at just 20 years old.

How Pirates Have Managed Griffin Post-Injury

Griffin started at shortstop twice vs. the Cincinatti Reds at PNC Park, in the series opener on June 26 and the series finale on June 28.

He didn't play vs. the Reds on June 27 and then served as designated hitter in the series opener vs. the Phillies on June 29.

Jun 29, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) lays down a bunt against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates have practiced precaution with Griffin, as he went on a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona, playing just one game on June 24 and returning to the team right afterwards.

Griffin could've stayed in Altoona longer, which would've allowed him to build back up more, but his bat and speed were both where the Pirates needed it.

He's shown both so far, hitting a leadoff home run in his first at-bat back, five hits in 18 at-bats, a stolen base and even laying down a successful bunt.

Griffin is quite back as the every day shortstop, but he's making progression in order to do that once again.

"Yeah there's a plan," Pirates manager Don Kelly said about Griffin pregame. "Going back-to-back today and still building him back up to be able to go every single day, nine innings at short."

How Pirates Lineup Looks vs. Phillies

Player Position Batting Side Konnor Griffin Shortstop Right Brandon Lowe Second Base Left Bryan Reynolds Designated Hitter Switch Esmerlyn Valdez Right Field Right Ryan O'Hearn First Base Left Nick Gonzales Third Base Right Jake Mangum Center Field Switch Tyler Callihan Left Field Left Henry Davis Catcher Right

The Pirates get their lineup back to a much more normal one, after they had seven right-handed batters and two switch-hitters in the 8-0 loss vs. the Phillies on June 30, as left-handed starting pitcher Cristopher Sánchez threw seven scoreless innings with nine strikeouts.

Second baseman Brandon Lowe, first baseman Ryan O'Hearn and center fielder Jake Mangum are all back in the lineup, hitting second, fifth and eighh, respectively.

Jun 29, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ryan O'Hearn (29) celebrates after hitting a 2-RBI single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryan Reynolds will move to designated hitter for the 11th time this season, staying third in the batting order, while Tyler Callihan comes in and plays left field for the fourth time and bats eighth.

Right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez bats fourth after hitting second a day prior and has been fantastic in his past eight games, slashing .542/.607/1.208 for an 1.815 OPS.

Henry Davis will stay at catcher for the second straight game, as right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes takes the mound for the Pirates.

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