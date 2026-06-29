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Pirates Make Konnor Griffin Position Change Before Phillies Series

The Pittsburgh Pirates rookie will play somewhere different vs. the Phillies.
Dominic Campbell|
Jun 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) reacts in the dugout against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Jun 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) reacts in the dugout against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

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Pittsburgh Pirates

PHILADELPHIA — The Pittsburgh Pirates begin a four-game series vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park and Konnor Griffin won't play shortstop as he usually does.

Griffin will serve as designated hitter and leadoff for the Pirates in the series opener vs. the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on June 29, after he played shortstop in the 9-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds in the series finale at PNC Park on June 28.

The Pirates will have Jared Triolo take over at shortstop in Griffin's place, where he'll bat eighth against the Phillies.

It's another move the Pirates are making to manage Griffin and ensures he builds up back to full strength, without risking further injury.

Why the Pirates Have Griffin at DH

The Pirates recently activated Griffin off the 10-day injured list on June 26, as he dealt with a right forearm flexor strain.

Griffin couldn't play shortstop with this injury, as it caused pain when he threw, and forced the Pirates to eventually shut him down, improve his arm again, which led to a throwing program that sent him down to Florida for a week on the team's last road trip.

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin
Jun 25, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) warms up before the game against the Seattle Mariners at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He did serve as designated hitter for two games against the Minnesota Twins at PNC Park, May 29-30, where he had four hits in nine at-bats, a double, a RBI and two stolen bases.

Griffin could hit and run, which he did vs. the Twins, but the Pirates didn't want to risk further injury and wanted him healthy at shortstop, where he's best suited

The Pirates brought Griffin back after just one game with Double-A Altoona on his rehab assignment on June 24, where he impressed, with a walk, a hit by pitch, an RBI-triple and a two-run home run.

Pittsburgh brought Griffin back early from that rehab assignment, but these breaks or "days off" are preplanned, as they would've worked them in to his rehab assignment if he was still with Altoona.

The Pirates didn't play Griffin in the second game of the series vs. the Reds on June 27, after he started at shortstop in the series opener on June 26, playing all nine innings and hitting a leadoff home run.

Expect the Pirates to keep giving Griffin time off every now and then, as he acclimates to playing shortstop every day.

Pirates Lineup vs. Phillies

Player

Position

Batting Side

Konnor Griffin

Designated Hitter

Right

Brandon Lowe

Second Base

Left

Bryan Reynolds

Left Fielder

Switch

Ryan O'Hearn

First Base

Left

Esmerlyn Valdez

Right Field

Right

Endy Rodríguez

Catcher

Switch

Tyler Callihan

Third Base

Left

Jared Triolo

Shortstop

Right

Jake Mangum

Center Field

Switch

The Pirates keep putting faith into their youngest players with their latest lineup vs. the Phillies, as they hit really well vs. the Reds

Esmerlyn Valdez sticks in at right field and bats fifth, the highest he's hit in the major leagues, after he hit three home runs vs. the Reds, one in each game.

Pittsburgh Pirates pinch Esmerlyn Valdez
Jun 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pinch Esmerlyn Valdez (55) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Tyler Callihan moves from left field to third base in place of Nick Gonzales, making his fourth start there this season. Callihan hit a three-run home run in the series finale vs. the Reds and his left-handed bat will play a big role this series vs. the Phillies.

Endy Rodríguez comes back in catcher and will hit sixth, Bryan Reynolds moves back to left field and hits third, while center fielder Jake Mangum moves to ninth in the lineup.

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Dominic Campbell
DOMINIC CAMPBELL

Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.

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