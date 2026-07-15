Konnor Griffin Ecstatic About Pirates' 2026 First Round Draft Pick

PITTSBURGH — Konnor Griffin is the leader of the future of the Pirates and won't be alone in the future success of the franchise.

The Pirates took LSU outfielder Derek Curiel with the fifth overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, making hm their signature selection and a key part of their farm system and hopefully another important member of their lineup.

One interesting thing about this selection is that both Griffin and Curiel have a prior relationship, as they both played for Team USA at the youth level and were committed to LSU, before Griffin signed with the Pirates after they took him ninth overall in the 2024 MLB Draft .

“Yeah I was pumped to see him be taken," Griffin said. "He’s an electric player. I’ve played with him when I was 18 [years old] with Team USA and then just been able to keep up with him and stay in touch and I’m pumped. That was a great pick.”

Griffin and Curiel Share Prior Relationship

It's a peculiar relationship between Griffin and Curiel, as they didn't grow up near each other at all and had different paths to the major leagues.

Griffin starred for Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss., while Curiel played for Orange Lutheran High School in Orange, Calif., but built their relationship on Team USA.

Jackson Prep Patriots' Konnor Griffin (22) slides into home, getting the team its first run and tying the score during the game against the Presbyterian Christian Bobcats at Jackson Prep in Flowood, Miss., on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Jackson Prep won 3-2. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Both players featured in the outfield, with Griffin forced to right field and Curiel taking over in center field.

“Yeah we stay in touch so we’ve been texting," Griffin said. "He’s been asking questions about how pro life is and stuff and been able to kind of talk to him this morning, ‘Hey I’m praying for you. Hope everything goes well,’ and it’s cool how it works out.”

That relationship led both players to want to do more together afterwards and they both committed to LSU, prior to the Pirates making him their first round selection.

Griffin is now the Pirates starting shortstop at just 20 years old and Curiel joins him at 21 years old, but with two years at LSU, not having to play three years in college as he is a bit older, and they're back together again.

Despite the different paths, Griffin praised Curiel for knowing what he needed and taking the time to get even better before taking his talents to the professional level.

“We were hoping to play past travel ball circuit ball, both committed there, got blessed to be able to start my pro career early," Griffin. "The cool thing about him. He knew he needed to go to college, get bigger, get stronger and I respect that a lot. He didn’t just fall to get drafted and he knew he needed more time and that’s what he did. He went out and performed and it’s been awesome to do what he’s done.”

Why Griffin is Excited to Play with Curiel

There's a lot to like about Curiel and Griffin isn't the only person who sees a great player in him.

Curiel slashed .349/.452/.522 for an OPS of .975 in his two seasons at LSU, with 171 hits, 38 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 101 RBI and 87 walks to 99 strikeouts.

Derek Curiel 6 homerun as the LSU Tigers take on the Southern Jaguars in Baton Rouge, LA. Tuesday, March 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He's someone that can play all three outfield positions, but excels in center field and could become the future Pirates center fielder in the upcoming years.

“He’s great," Griffin said about Curiel. "He can go track it down. Athletic kid. He’s gonna be fun to watch.”

Curiel won't be blasting home runs for fun, but he's a player the Pirates will want in their lineup, as he gets on base, walks a lot and doesn't strike out much and has good speed on the base paths.

Griffin compared Curiel to another Jackson Prep alum in outfielder Jake Mangum , which isn't a bad player for the Pirates to have in their future.

“People ask about comparisons, I compare him a lot to Jake [Mangum]," Griffin said. "Just how he’s moving the ball around the field, is gonna lay down a bunt if you need it. Is gonna hustle on every play, so same type of player like that.”

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