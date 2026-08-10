Pirates Make Starting Pitchers Change Against Marlins

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates need more from their starting pitching and will have one interesting change ahead of their next series.

The Pirates head out on the road and will face the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park for three games, Aug. 11-13, which sees right-handed pitcher Braxton Ashcraft moving back one game from the second game on Aug. 12 to the series finale on Aug. 13.

Ashcraft would've started that game, as he last pitched six days prior, but he'll get an extra day of rest, with the Pirates listing "TBA" as the pitcher for that day and right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes the starter for the series opener.

The Marlins have all three of their starting pitchers, all right-handers, in Eury Perez taking the mound in the series opener, Janson Junk starting the second game and then Tyler Phillips closing it out in the series finale.

Can Paul Skenes Get On Track in 2026?

There's about a month-and-a-half left in the 2026 season and Paul Skenes hasn't found his form for almost the past three months.

Skenes has posted a 5.20 ERA over his past 15 starts, 46 earned runs over 79.2 innings pitched, with three wins and eight losses, plus 106 strikeouts to 29 walks.

Aug 5, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His last three starts have not gone well either, with an 8.16 ERA, 13 earned runs over 14.1 innings pitched, with the Pirates losing all three games.

Skenes was a bit better in his last start vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Aug. 5, only giving up two hits and posting six strikeouts over five innings, but gave up four walks and three earned runs in the 4-2 defeat.

He has run up the pitch count high early on in these starts, 93 pitches in his last one, 100 pitches over four innings in the start before that and then 105 pitches over 5.1 innings, with one inning really hurting him and preventing him from pitching longer than he'd like.

“Yeah, again, I don’t think that’s going to continue," Skenes said after the last start vs. the Brewers. "It’s certainly frustrating. We need, the Pirates need me to go more than five innings. I’ll figure out a way to make that happen. Just kind of making it hard on myself.”

Skenes had success in his last start vs. the Marlins at PNC Park on June 14, posting 10 strikeouts and allowing just two runs over six innings for a quality start.

The Pirates seriously need to get back to winning ways and a strong outing from Skenes would go a long way towards doing just that.

How Will Pirates Approach Bullpen Game This Time?

The Pirates have regularly relied on right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller as a key part of their rotation, serving as the veteran who can take on innings and have solid outings.

Keller is done for the season with a right arm teres major muscle injury that landed him on the 60-day injured list, meaning the Pirates need someone to step up and take his spot in the rotation.

The Pirates didn't acquire another starting pitcher at the deadline, but did make four additions to their bullpen, which allows them to stretch out right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski .

Aug 7, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski (50) delivers a pitch against the New York Mets during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mlodzinski made his first start for the Pirates against the New York Mets at PNC Park on Aug. 7, where he struggled, giving up five runs and lasting just three innings.

It was his first start since May 25, as he was in the Pirates' rotation for the first two months of the season, before Jared Jones returned from injury.

Pirates manager Don Kelly didn't name Mlodzinski as a starting pitcher the rest of the season but they'll most likely use him in the starting role or in a bulk role in these games, as he is the pitcher in their bullpen that can provide that length.

Expect other Pirates pitchers to join him in his starts, particularly right-handers in Yohan Ramírez and newly acquired Lake Bachar from the Marlins, who both occupy middle-relief roles in the bullpen.

Mlodzinski has shown he can be effective in this role before and will need to do so against the Marlins.

Braxton Ashcraft Still Searching For Best Form

Ashcraft dominated for the Pirates and earned his first All-Star nod this season, but he hasn't pitched like that in quite some time.

He has posted a 7.88 ERA over his last five starts, with 21 earned runs over 24 innings pitched and has struggled getting hitters out like he once did.

Aug 6, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft (35) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ashcraft again had his problems in his latest start vs. the Brewers on the road on Aug. 6, giving up two home runs and four earned runs in the 5-2 defeat.

He has allowed far too many home runs as of late, 11 home runs over his last seven starts, after allowing just eight home runs in his first 16 starts.

Ashcraft is working through this tough stretch, his first one in his first full season as a major league starting pitcher, and took responsibility for how he needs to approach the remainder of the campaign.

"Being someone who throws a lot of strikes, who’s in the zone very regularly, that happens," Ashcraft said on giving up home runs after his starts vs. the Brewers. "They’re professional hitters, too.

"Especially at this point in the season, there’s been a lot of pitches seen, a lot of pitches swung on. The pitches you might get away with early on in the season, they become pitches you might not get away with so often at this point.

"Have to put a little bit more emphasis on not getting beat on especially advantage count pitches. And just being a little bit more convicted and more driven. Have a little bit more purpose with them."

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