Pirates Strategically Take Two Best Hitters Out vs. Brewers

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates replacing a great hitting duo ahead of an important game is not normally a strategy that they would take, but it might just work.

The Pirates won't have center fielder Oneil Cruz nor second baseman Brandon Lowe in the lineup, as they face the Milwaukee Brewers in the series finale at American Family Field.

Pittsburgh will instead have Billy Cook start in center field, his first time doing so in 2026, and have Nick Gonzales move from third base to second base in place of Lowe.

The Pirates normally wouldn't take out two of their best bats, especially as they go for a sweep of their divisional rival on the road, but manager Don Kelly definitely has a good reason for it.

Why the Pirates Made the Lineup Moves They Did

The Pirates make this decision, as they take on they face Brewers left-handed starting pitcher Kyle Harrison.

Only one hitter in the Pirates lineup is left-handed and that is Ryan O'Hearn , who plays first base in this game.

O'Hearn has been effective at the plate against southpaws and is doing so again in 2026, slashing .333/.367/.481 for an OPS of .848, with nine hits in 27 at-bats, a double, a home run, five RBI, two walks to three strikeouts.

Apr 21, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (29) drives in a run against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Pirates took out Spencer Horwitz for this reason, who has struggled against left-handed pitching, with just two hits in 10 at-bats this season.

Lowe has hit particularly poorly against southpaws this season, slashing .125/.125/.219 for an OPS of .344, with four hits in 32 at-bats, one solo home run and no walks to 13 strikeouts.

Cruz, surprisingly, has had a great season against left-handed pitching, which came after he hit .102 against them in 2025, with just 11 hits in 108 at-bats.

The work Cruz put in during the offseason and especially in Spring Training has paid off, as he is slashing .333/.368/.722 for an OPS of 1.090 against southpaws, with 12 hits in 36 at-bats, two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI.

This also marks just the second game Cruz hasn't started for the Pirates, which came back in the second game of the season on March 28, following his two terrible mistakes in center field on Opening Day.

Cruz has struggled a bit this series, 0-for-10, and the Pirates are in midst of 13 straight days with games, which might just make this a "day off" for him, where he can come on later as a pinch-hitter or pinch-runner if need be.

Pirates Lineup vs. Brewers

Player Position Hitting Side Jake Mangum Left Field Switch Nick Gonzales Second Base Right Bryan Reynolds Right Field Switch Marcell Ozuna Designated Hitter Right Ryan O'Hearn First Base Left Nick Yorke Third Base Right Konnor Griffin Shortstop Right Joey Bart Catcher Right Billy Cook Center Field Right

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