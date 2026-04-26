Pirates Strategically Take Two Best Hitters Out vs. Brewers
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PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates replacing a great hitting duo ahead of an important game is not normally a strategy that they would take, but it might just work.
The Pirates won't have center fielder Oneil Cruz nor second baseman Brandon Lowe in the lineup, as they face the Milwaukee Brewers in the series finale at American Family Field.
Pittsburgh will instead have Billy Cook start in center field, his first time doing so in 2026, and have Nick Gonzales move from third base to second base in place of Lowe.
The Pirates normally wouldn't take out two of their best bats, especially as they go for a sweep of their divisional rival on the road, but manager Don Kelly definitely has a good reason for it.
Why the Pirates Made the Lineup Moves They Did
The Pirates make this decision, as they take on they face Brewers left-handed starting pitcher Kyle Harrison.
Only one hitter in the Pirates lineup is left-handed and that is Ryan O'Hearn, who plays first base in this game.
O'Hearn has been effective at the plate against southpaws and is doing so again in 2026, slashing .333/.367/.481 for an OPS of .848, with nine hits in 27 at-bats, a double, a home run, five RBI, two walks to three strikeouts.
The Pirates took out Spencer Horwitz for this reason, who has struggled against left-handed pitching, with just two hits in 10 at-bats this season.
Lowe has hit particularly poorly against southpaws this season, slashing .125/.125/.219 for an OPS of .344, with four hits in 32 at-bats, one solo home run and no walks to 13 strikeouts.
Cruz, surprisingly, has had a great season against left-handed pitching, which came after he hit .102 against them in 2025, with just 11 hits in 108 at-bats.
The work Cruz put in during the offseason and especially in Spring Training has paid off, as he is slashing .333/.368/.722 for an OPS of 1.090 against southpaws, with 12 hits in 36 at-bats, two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI.
This also marks just the second game Cruz hasn't started for the Pirates, which came back in the second game of the season on March 28, following his two terrible mistakes in center field on Opening Day.
Cruz has struggled a bit this series, 0-for-10, and the Pirates are in midst of 13 straight days with games, which might just make this a "day off" for him, where he can come on later as a pinch-hitter or pinch-runner if need be.
Pirates Lineup vs. Brewers
Player
Position
Hitting Side
Jake Mangum
Left Field
Switch
Nick Gonzales
Second Base
Right
Bryan Reynolds
Right Field
Switch
Marcell Ozuna
Designated Hitter
Right
Ryan O'Hearn
First Base
Left
Nick Yorke
Third Base
Right
Konnor Griffin
Shortstop
Right
Joey Bart
Catcher
Right
Billy Cook
Center Field
Right
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Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.