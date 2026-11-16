PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates haven't made a big move yet this offseason, but are still finding ways to add to their team.

The Pirates signed former Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick to a minor league deal with an invite to Spring Training, according to Ari Alexander of 7News Boston WHDH .

He is the second outfield addition for the Pirates this offseason, as they claimed Akil Baddoo off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers.

McCormick isn't getting added to the 40-man roster, like Baddoo was, so that will remain at 38 with two spots open for now.

What the Pirates Get in McCormick

The Pirates have signed an outfielder with five years and over 500 games of MLB experience, giving them needed depth in the minor leagues and also at the major league level throughout 2027.

He has been a decent hitter in the major leagues, batting .247/.321/.413 for an OPS of .734 in 502 games with the Astros from 2021 to 2025.

Jul 22, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McCormick's best season came in 2023, when he hit .273/.353/.489 for an OPS of .842 in 115 games, with career-highs of 110 hits, 17 doubles, 22 home runs, 70 RBI and 19 stolen bases.

He didn't perform up to that standard in his last two MLB seasons, batting .211/.273/.301 for an OPS of .574 in 158 games, and didn't play in the major leagues in 2026, spending the season in the Chicago Cubs' farm system.

It was a solid season for McCormick at Triple-A Iowa, batting .285/.383/.468 for an OPS of .851 in 102 games, with 23 doubles and 14 home runs, so he could bounce back next season.

McCormick can play all three outfield positions, spending most of his time in left field and center field for the Astros, which gives the Pirates options on where they can put him next year.

He is also a right-handed bat that has excelled against left-handed pitching in his career, batting .280/.354/.493 for an OPS of .847.

The Pirates struggled against left-handed pitching in 2026, and if McCormick can show he's effective against them, then he could earn some at-bats at the major league level.

Pirates Outfield Outlook for 2027

The Pirates have a solid outfield for next season and good depth as well, making for their strongest position player group.

Bryan Reynolds should play in left field and at designated hitter, appearing in all 162 games in 2026. Oneil Cruz will man center field and Esmerlyn Valdez is the favorite to hold down right field for the future.

Sep 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) hits an RBI single against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates have two solid depth pieces in Jake Mangum and Billy Cook too. Mangum can play all three spots and spent two months in center field when Cruz had a fractured left hand, while Cook is the best defensive outfielder and has a great arm in both center field and right field.

Baddoo has significant MLB experience and could have a role, while Jhostynxon Garcia , Ronny Simon and Tyler Callihan saw game time this season.

McCormick will have to battle for opportunities with the Pirates, but a 162-game season is long and always requires new faces throughout.