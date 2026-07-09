Pirates Reveal Starting Pitchers vs. Brewers: Skenes vs. Misiorowski

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers finish their first half of the season and will have some fantastic starting pitching matchups.

The Pirates and Brewers face off at PNC Park, July 10-12, marking the final series before the All-Star break and both teams will try and end with a series win, as they're both in the competitive National League Central Division

Pirates right-handed pitcher Braxton Ashcraft takes the mound in the series opener vs. Brewers right-handed starting pitcher Brandon Sproat on July 10 and Pirates right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler faces Brewers left-handed pitcher Shane Droban in the second game on July 11.

The best matchup will come in the series finale on July 12, as Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes battles Brewers right-handed starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski, a showdown of two of the top pitchers in baseball.

Skenes and Misiorowski Battle Once Again

It's a great matchup for both teams, each sets of fans and even the netural, as both pitchers should go right after it and look to come out on top before the All-Star break.

Misiorowski has developed into one of the best aces in 2026, while Skenes is still putting up solid numbers, but not quite at the level he had in 2025, when he won the National League Cy Young Award .

Jul 7, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Misiorowski/Skenes MLB Rankings in 2026

Stat Misiorowski's Total (MLB Rank) Skenes' Total (MLB Rank) Record 10-4 (18 starts) (Tied-3rd) 7-8 (Tied-28th) Quality Starts 12 (Tied-4th) 9 (Tied-25th) ERA 1.62 (1st) 3.58 (31st) Innings Pitched 111.0 (5th) 103.0 (25th) Strikeouts 167 (1st) 123 (Tied-6th) WHIP 0.76 (1st) 1.04 (Tied-11th) Batting Average Allowed (BAA) .148 (1st) .219 (Tied-20th) K/9 13.54 (2nd) 10.75 (5th) BB/9 2.19 (18th) 2.01 (13th) K/BB 6.19 (2nd) 5.35 (6th)

The two pitchers faced off last season at American Family Field on June 25, 2025, with Skenes giving up four runs over four innings and Misiorowski throwing five scoreless innings and posting eight strikeouts in the 4-2 win, just his third MLB start.

Skenes had the best outing of his career in his last start vs. the Brewers, where he took a perfect game into the seventh inning and ended up just allowing one hit and posted seven strikeouts in the 6-0 win at American Family Field on April 24.

The Pirates had success against Misiorowski this season, despite nine strikeouts, as they got six hits and scored three runs against him, tied for a season-high, while they ended up winning 6-3 in extra innings on April 25.

Skenes had a solid outing his last time out vs. the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park on July 7, where he allowed two runs over six innings for a quality start in the 12-4 victory, ending nine straight starts that the Pirates lost.

Misiorowski gave up three runs in his last start vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on July 7, but also posted 11 strikeouts and earned the win in the 4-3 victory.

Both pitchers will want to give it their best and it should serve as one of the better matchups of the season.

Ashcraft Now a NL All-Star

Ashcraft earned his All-Star nod this season, serving as the replacement for Skenes, who won't pitch in the game, as he is pitching two days prior.

It's well deserved for Ashcraft, who has been one of the best pitchers in baseball , posting a 9-3 record in 18 starts, a 3.24 ERA over 108.1 innings pitched, 122 strikeouts to 25 walks, a .234 BAA and a 1.10 WHIP.

Jun 29, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Braxton Ashcraft (35) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Braxton Ashcraft NL/MLB Rankings in 2026

Stat (Total) NL/MLB Ranking Innings Pitched (108.1) Tied-5th/Tied-8th Strikeouts (122) 5th/Tied-8th K/BB (4.88) 4th/10th BB/9 (2.08) 6th/16th Wins (9) Tied-9th/Tied-10th K/9 (10.14) 8th/15th ERA (3.24) 11th/22nd WHIP (1.10) Tied-6th/Tied-15th BAA (.234) Tied-14th/Tied 31st

Ashcraft dominated for the Pirates in his last start, overcoming a leadoff home run and throwing 5.2 innings of one-run baseball and posting seven strikeouts in the 7-1 win over the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 4.

This is just the second start of Ashcraft's career vs. the Brewers, as he threw three scoreless innings in his first MLB start back on June 23, 2025 at American Family Field, where the Pirates ended up winning 5-4.

It's a great opportunity for Ashcraft to get the Pirates an early lead in the series and keep them in the National League Wild Card race .

Chandler Still Aiming for Consistency in 2026

The Pirates have given Chandler a full-time role in the rotation and there's been some great moments and some struggles for the rookie..

Chandler has a 3-8 record through 17 starts, a 4.82 ERA over 89.2 innings pitched, 79 strikeouts to a MLB-leading 52 walks, a .227 BAA and a 1.44 WHIP, which would rank third-highest if he was a qualified pitcher.

Jun 30, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bubba Chandler (36) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He had a strong stretch from June 7-25, where he allowed seven earned runs over 17.1 innings pitched across four outings and three starts.

Chandler gave up five earned runs vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on June 30, but also went the furthest he ever has in a start, getting into the seventh inning, and only gave up two runs prior to his departure.

His last start vs. the Nationals at Nationals Park on June 5 was less efficient, with four earned runs over four innings, a frustrating outing for Chandler.

Chandler has still pitched better over the last month and will look to avenge his worst MLB start , his first ever, when he gave up nine earned runs over 2.2 innings vs. the Brewers back on Sept. 7, 2025.

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