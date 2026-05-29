Pirates Third Baseman Leaves Cubs Game With Injury

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have dealt with a number of injuries recently and the list keeps on growing in their latest game.

Pirates third baseman Nick Gonzales departed ahead of the top of the fourth inning vs. the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on May 28, with Tyler Callihan taking over in his place. Callihan makes this his Pirates debut, after they recalled him Triple-A Indianapolis the same day.

Gonzales hit a deep fly ball in the bottom of the second inning that he came up a bit gingerly from and looked in pain as he slowly jogged to first base.

UPDATE: Tyler Callihan has replaced Nick Gonzales at third base.



This is his #Pirates debut 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/3CeTBWGIEa — SportsNet Pittsburgh (@SNPittsburgh) May 28, 2026

The Pirates announced that they removed Gonzales as a precaution due to left knee discomfort, which came after he took hit a foul ball off his knee in the 10-4 defeat to the Cubs on May 27 in the last game.

Pittsburgh also announced that Gonzales is day-to-day and that the medical staff is currently treating him.

What Pirates Will Do Without Gonzales

The severity of this injury isn't too serious at the moment, but it could mean that Gonzales is out for some time, which requires someone else to step up in his place.

Callihan joined the Pirates ahead of this game and has 80 starts in 81 games played at third base in the minor leagues, including 19 starts there at Indianapolis this season.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Tyler Callihan (37) looks on from the dugout against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pirates brought Callihan up as shortstop Konnor Griffin is currently dealing with right forearm tightness, but is stil available, although they'll make sure he's healthy before playing him again.

Jared Triolo can also fill that role at third base, where he's been the best at defensively in his career, with 14 defensive runs saved (DRS) and 11 outs above average (OAA).

The Pirates may also consider bringing Nick Yorke back up from Triple-A, especially if Gonzales has to go on the injured list.

What Nick Gonzales Has Meant to the Pirates

Gonzales has had a really good season for the Pirates, slashing .296/.350/.344 for an OPS of .694, with 55 hits in 186 at-bats, nine doubles, 22 RBI and 13 walks to 36 strikeouts.

He has started 35 of 40 games at third base , including 28 starts in the past 34 games, solidfying himself at the position.

May 15, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Nick Gonzales (3) in the batting cage before the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Gonzales has been decent defensively, but his offensive production is what has kept him in the lineup, with the 19th-best batting average in MLB and 12th-best batting average in the National League.

It's been an important campaign for Gonzales, who had to learn an almost entirely new position and has played a big role for the Pirates in their solid showing so far in 2026.

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