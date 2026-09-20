Pirates' Utility Man's First Homer a Long Time Coming

PITTSBURGH— The baseball left Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ronny Simon’s bat at 104.7 mph, a line drive that kept going until it disappeared into the left-field corner.

By the time it landed, 393 feet from home plate, Simon was rounding first base with the kind of smile that had been years in the making.

The two-run shot off Royals left-hander Noah Cameron gave the Pirates a 2-1 lead in the second inning in the 6-5 win at PNC Park on Sept. 19.

It was the first home run of Simon’s major league career. And while the Pirates may not be playing for anything as a team, there are still individual milestones to be celebrated.

Simon's Background

For a player who has spent nearly a decade grinding through the minor leagues, the moment carried weight beyond the box score.

Simon even received a standing ovation from the right-field bleachers when he returned to the outfield to play defense the next inning. In a post-game interview, Simon expressed how grateful he was to have this moment.

Sep 19, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ronny Simon (63) reacts as he circles the bases on a two run home run for his first career MLB home run against the Kansas City Royals during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"[The ovation] felt really good," said Simon. "Those are moments that we players dream of as kids. To be able to put on a show in front of them and get something in return feels really good. That's why we play baseball."

Simon, 26, signed with the Chicago Cubs as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2018.

He bounced through the Diamondbacks and Rays organizations before finally reaching the majors with the Marlins in April 2025. Miami designated him for assignment that June, and the Pirates claimed him off waivers. He re-signed on a minor league deal the following November.

The path has been anything but linear. In 2024, Simon slashed .283/.356/.429 with 10 homers and 30 doubles in 130 games for Triple-A Durham. This season at Triple-A Indianapolis, he hit .334 with a .889 OPS, earning another look in Pittsburgh.

But the major league numbers tell a different story. Entering Saturday, Simon had appeared in 41 career games across two seasons without a home run. His .635 OPS in the big leagues paled against his minor league production.

Power Switch On?

The power has always been the missing piece. Simon has shown he can hit for average and get on base, but his value as a bench player for 2027 hinges on whether he can drive the ball. Saturday’s swing offered a glimpse of what that might look like.

The pitch from Cameron was a changeup, an 80.5 mph offering in the middle of the plate that Simon turned on and sent screaming toward the corner. Cameron, who has posted a 3.84 ERA in 166 1/3 innings this season, had allowed just 20 home runs in 2026 before Simon’s blast.

Sep 19, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ronny Simon (63) reacts as he circles the bases on a two run home run for his first career MLB home run against the Kansas City Royals during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simon offers the Pirates a valuable future switch-hitter , especially with their struggles against left-handed pitching this season.

The Pirates went on to win 6-5 off the strength of three two-run home runs, in a game that featured another unexpected round-tripper from Jake Mangum. But for Simon, the night will be remembered for something more personal.

After the game, Simon confirmed that the ball will receive a special place in his home, a memento of a milestone that took 42 games and a lifetime of perseverance to reach.

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