Pirates Outfielder Gets Big Opportunity Against Brewers

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have little hope of making the postseason, so they need to figure out who will make contributions heading into 2027.

One of those players is outfielder Ronny Simon, who starts in right field for the Pirates in their next game against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on Sept. 16.

Simon hasn't started for the Pirates in more than a month, last doing so in right field in a 4-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox at PNC Park on Aug. 15.

It's a good chance for Simon, who can show the Pirates that he deserves a spot in their future plans.

Simon Gets Big Opportunity for Pirates

Simon has this opportunity after rookie right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez suffered a season-ending left hamstring injury in the 12-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sept. 11.

The Pirates sent Simon down that day as they activated Ryan O'Hearn off the 10-day injured list, but since Simon never reported to Triple-A Indianapolis, they could bring him back once Valdez was injured.

Sep 11, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez (55) is helped off the field after an injury during the sixth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh brought Simon back from Triple-A on Sept. 6, after optioning utility man Nick Yorke, but he played one game as a pinch-hitter against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on Sept. 9.

Simon came in as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning, grounded out, but stole second base and then scored on a single from rookie shortstop Konnor Griffin in the 4-2 win.

He also came in the 5-1 loss to the Brewers in the series opener on Sept. 15 and singled as a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Simon gets the start tonight, as Pirates manager Don Kelly thinks he'll do well against Brewers right-handed starting pitcher Logan Henderson, as a switch-hitter.

“Yeah, he had a great at-bat last night," Kelly said. "Henderson’s got some ride, and like the matchup tonight with Ronny. He brings great energy; we know he can run and just looking for some good at-bats."

What Simon Can Show the Pirates

The Pirates originally added Simon to the 40-man roster on Aug. 5, after they designated Marcell Ozuna for assignment.

Simon can't replace Ozuna, since he's not a right-handed power bat, but he can help the Pirates going forward in different ways.

Aug 7, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Ronny Simon (63) hits a single against the New York Mets during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates really need someone to help them against left-handed pitching, which Simon can do as a switch-hitter.

Simon hit .312/.433/.505 for an OPS of .938 against southpaws in Triple-A, but also succeeded against right-handed pitching, .338/.416/.448 for an OPS of .864.

He also has defensive versatility, playing all three outfield spots, but can also play the infield if needed.

Kelly also mentioned Simon's speed, posting a career-high 35 stolen bases at Triple-A, something the Pirates will always take in a player.

There are just 11 games remaining, so Simon must take advantage of this opportunity.

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