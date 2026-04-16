Pirates vs. Nationals Takeaways: Bullpen Wastes Extra Innings Comeback Attempt

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had a great chance to take a big series at home, but faltered short late on.

The Pirates battled back from deficits of 4-0, 5-4 and 7-6, but ultimately fell 8-7 to the Washington Nationals at PNC Park in extra innings in the series finale.

Pittsburgh splits the four-game series with Washington, winning the first and third games, while Washington won the second game.

The Pirates fall to 11-8 overall after 20 games, but still remain tied with the Cincinnati Reds at the top of the National League Central Division standings.

Braxton Ashcraft Gets Unlucky in Otherwise Strong Start

Pirates right-handed pitcher Braxton Ashcraft showed throughout most of his start vs. the Nationals, why the team is so high on him, despite a minor mishap later on.

Apr 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft (35) delivers a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Ashcraft threw four scoreless innings, before the Pirates had some issues in the fifth innings and four runs came home to score.

He gave up just three hits and a walk through four innings, while posting five strikeouts over 47 pitches, marking an incredibly effective beginning to his start.

The fifth inning didn't go so well for Ashcraft, who loaded the bases, then after a strikeout, got a ground ball that shortstop Konnor Griffin looked to step on second base, but was late, then Nationals first baseman Luis García Jr. slid to second base, impeding his throw.

Griffin then threw the ball into the ground and it got away for a double, scoring all three runs to make it 3-0.

Ashcraft then tried to pickoff García, but his attempt at second base when to the outfield and another run scored to make it 4-0.

He got two more outs to end that inning then two more outs in the top of the sixth inning, before coming out after a career-high 90 pitches.

Left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk would give up a double, but because of the errors, Ashcraft only had two earned runs allowed over 5.2 innings.

Ashcraft finished with seven strikeouts, his third straight outing with at least that many strikeouts, improving his K/9 to 10.72 in 2026.

He mostly went with his curveball and four-seam fastball vs. the Nationals, while also using his slider and sinker at times too.

Pitch Usage Average Velocity Curveball 31/90 (34%) 85.2 mph Four-Seam Fastball 28/90 (31%) 96.9 mph Slider 17/90 (19%) 91.9 mph Sinker 11/90 (12%) 96.2 mph Splitter 3/90 (3%) 91.3 mph

Marcell Ozuna Finally Shows Off Power in 2026

The Pirates signed designated hitter Marcell Ozuna as a right-handed power bat this offseason on a one-year, $12 million deal, with a $16 mutual option for 2027.

Apr 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (24) reacts as he circles the bases on a three run home run against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Ozuna has struggled for the most part in 2026, with as low as a .057 batting average, but has hit in four straight games, including all three games he played in vs. the Nationals, driving an RBI in each contest.

He finally came through with the power the Pirates wanted, crushing an 89.1 mph cutter over the middle of the plate from Nationals left-handed starting pitcher Foster Griffin.

Ozuna sent it 109.6 mph off the bat and 423 feet off the left field rotunda for his first home run of the season, a three-run home run too, tying the game up at 4-4 in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Ozuna's first HR is a BIG ONE! 🐻 pic.twitter.com/7PdO96INMs — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 16, 2026

The Pirates need much more from Ozuna going forward, but this home run is a good sign that he's getting close to truly turning things around for the better.

Pirates' Bullpen Blows Lead

The Pirates overcame leads from the Nationals, but the bullpen continued having issues that stopped them from having an easy win.

Pittsburgh erased a 4-0 deficit in the bottom of the fifth inning, as left fielder Billy Cook and right fielder Jake Mangum hit back-to-back singles, center fielder Oneil Cruz hit the hardest ball in baseball this season at 119 mph for an RBI-double, then Ozuna hit the three-run home run.

Sisk then gave up that RBI-double in the top of the sixth inning, with the Nationals retaking the lead, 5-4.

The Pirates again battled back in the bottom of the sixth inning, as catcher Joey Bart hit a single, then Griffin almost hit a home run, but was just short as it hit off the center field wall. It ended up as his first MLB triple, scoring Bart to tie the game back up at 5-5.

Griffin was out at home after pinch-hitter Spencer Horwitz hit a ground ball, but Mangum and third baseman Nick Gonzales singled, which scored Horwitz to give the Pirates a 6-5 lead.

Sisk allowed a leadoff single, which then brought in right-handed pitcher Yohan Ramírez , who got the next two outs.

Mar 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Yohan Ramirez (49) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Ramírez should've gotten out of the inning, but gave up a double, intentionally walked shortstop CJ Abrams to load the bases and then hit center fielder Jacob Young and threw a wild pitch, scoring two runs to give the Nationals a 7-6 lead.

Right-handed pitcher Justin Lawrence almost had another poor outing after he loaded the bases, but got two ground outs, a force out at home plate then a double play on a force out at home plate and at first base, keeping them down just one run.

The Pirates blew leads of 3-0 in their 4-3 extra innings win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 11 and then 5-0 and 6-2 in the 7-6 loss to the Cubs on April 12, with the bullpen largely culpable for both defeats.

It's another troubling showing for a pitching staff that has to perform at the best of its ability, especially if they want to end up making the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade.

Pittsburgh Force Game Into Extras

Despite the Pirates falling behind throughout this game, they still would come through with the win in the ninth inning.

Mangum walked to leadoff the inning and then Nationals right-handed pitcher Clayton Beeter hit pinch-hitter Ryan O'Hearn, putting two runners on.

Cruz grounded into a force out, moving Mangum to third base and then stole second base on Ozuna striking out.

Nick Yorke walked to load the bases and second baseman Brandon Lowe hit a ball weakly enough that the Nationals infield struggled with, scoring Mangum to tie the game up at 7-7.

Cruz could've potentially scored if he kept running, but the Nationals eventually gathered themselves, so it would've been a close call regardless.

Bart ended up flying out after that, forcing the game into extra innings.

Extra Innings

Pirates right-handed relief pitcher Dennis Santana got two quick outs to start the 10th inning, but gave up a single to right fielder James Wood, giving the Nationals another lead at 8-7.

Wood made it to third base on a steal and an error, but Santana got another fly out to keep the deficit to just one run.

Griffin ledoff the bottom of the 10th inning with a weakly hit ball, which worked out in his favor, as he reached first base safely, moving Henry Davis to third base.

The Pirates then wasted this opportunity, as Bryan Reynolds struck out and Mangum grounded into a game-ending double play.

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