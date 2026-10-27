PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a huge offseason ahead, and one with many important decisions to make.

The Pirates clinched their first winning season since 2018, finishing 82-80 in 2026, but were still far from making the postseason.

Pittsburgh has many good parts to its roster that give it a strong base to build off of for offseason moves.

Free agency will play a big part in the Pirates' offseason and there are a few players that make sense for them to go after.

Ranking the Four Best Free-Agent Fits for Pirates

No. 1 2B Brandon Lowe

Let's get the obvious one out of the way, with re-signing second baseman Brandon Lowe being a big priority for the Pirates.

The Pirates added Lowe via trade from the Tampa Bay Rays last offseason and he quickly became a massive part of their lineup and the best hitter.

Lowe made himself a fan-favorite, quite easy when one hits 35 home runs, the most since Josh Bell hit 37 in 2019.

Aug 19, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Brandon Lowe (5) circles the bases on a game winning walk-off solo home run to defeat the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He was the best power-hitting second baseman in baseball, leading with home runs, a .493 slugging percentage and an .824 OPS, plus finished second with 96 RBI.

Lowe also went from one of the worst defensive second basemen in 2025 to a National League Gold Glove Award finalist in 2026.

The Pirates players showed their desire to bring Lowe back for next year, noting his importance not just on the field, but also in the clubhouse and in the community.

Lowe gives the Pirates so much with his power and improved defense that it bolsters his leadership and charity work outside the baseball diamond.

The Pirates will most likely offer Lowe the qualifying offer, $23.15 million, which he could sign for next season, but will almost certainly test free agency.

Lowe will most likely want a long term-contract, three-to-four years, in the $18-$22 million range, depending on the length of the deal.

The Pirates don't have many internal options if they let Lowe go, as Nick Gonzales is a solid hitter, sixth in MLB with a .303 batting average, but lacks power and is poor defensively.

Pittsburgh definitely has a shot to sign Lowe, but it depends on how the front office and owner Bob Nutting approach this offseason and how willing they are to be big spenders with this team on the precipice of accomplishing something substantial.

No. 2 RHP David Bednar

Bringing back the hometown hero is always a sweet story and one that could be even sweeter if they play a big role in accomplishing something with the team.

Relief pitcher David Bednar spent most of his MLB career with the Pirates, 2021-25, but has flourished in his time with the New York Yankees, who he joined during the 2025 trade deadline.

Bednar has posted a 2.39 ERA over 86 outings and 94 innings pitched, 45 saves, 111 strikeouts to 29 walks and a 1.01 WHIP with the Yankees.

Oct 7, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher David Bednar (53) throws during the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game three of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His 2026 season was a strong one, 35 saves in 39 opportunities, a 2.47 ERA over 64 games and 69.1 innings pitched, 76 strikeouts to 20 walks, a .205 BAA and a 1.04 WHIP.

Most encouraging from Bednar is that he was excellent in the postseason for the Yankees, posting a 1.00 ERA over eight outings and nine innings pitched, 12 strikeouts to two walks, a .129 BAA and a 0.67 WHIP.

The Pirates need to bolster their bullpen and another right-handed high-leverage relief option would be an important addition.

Pittsburgh has shut down closer, left-hander Mason Montgomery , and setup man, right-hander Luke Weaver for 2027.

Adding someone like Bednar would make their bullpen all that much better, providing everyone with rest, while also ensuring that leads would almost never be blown, securing big victories for the Pirates.

The big question for the Pirates is if they can afford Bednar and what his market may be for the western Pennsylvania native.

Spotrac has his AAV at $15 million, which would likely be out of reach for the Pirates, but there's always a chance he could go lower and bring success for the hometown team at a discount.

No. 3 3B Edmundo Sosa

The Pirates have a glaring need at third base , and if they don't add a prime talent at the position, there are always cheaper options that would do a good job.

Edmundo Sosa could be the Pirates answer at third base, with his defensive versatility and solid hitting.

Sep 18, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Edmundo Sosa (33) hits a double in the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sosa has played four different positions in his career, spending most of his time at shortstop, third base and second base, while also playing in left field for the Philadelphia Phillies this season.

Edmundo Sosa Advanced Fielding Stats in Career

Position (Innings Played) Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) Outs Above Average (OAA) Fielding Run Value (FRV) Shortstop (1471.1) 19 17 12 Third Base (1282.2) 7 7 4 Second Base (638.2) 6 6 4 Left Field (195.0) 1 0 -1

Sosa has hit .256/.306/.417 for an OPS of .723 in his career, 558 games over the past six seasons.

It's another utility option for the Pirates, who is much better defensively than the likes of Gonzales, Nick Yorke and Jacob Gonzalez, and better offensively than Gold Glove winner Jared Triolo.

Sosa represents a cheaper option for the Pirates, who could use stronger infield depth heading into 2027.

No. 4 LHP Alex Vesia

The Pirates need a strong, veteran left-handed option out of the bullpen who can handle a variety of scenarios.

Pittsburgh signed Gregory Soto for this role last offseason and should go after Alex Vesia this winter.

Vesia has been fantastic for the Los Angeles Dodgers, posting a 2.87 ERA over 372 appearances this decade, a .180 BAA and a 1.11 WHIP.

Oct 7, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia (51) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning in game four of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He came in the fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth innings for the Dodgers this season, making him valuable in whatever situation he is in.

Vesia is one of the best strikeout relief pitchers in baseball, with a fantastic whiff (33.6%, 96th percentile) and strikeout rates (31.2%, 95th percentile) this season, while also raking favorably with expected ERA (2.68, 96th percentile), and expected batting average (.164, 99th percentile).

He does have a higher walk rate (13.5%, fourth percentile), but he would be a brilliant addition to the Pirates bullpen this offseason.

Vesia will have many suitors, so the Pirates would have to come up with a convincing offer to entice him, but he would fill so many needs on this roster that they have to push for it.