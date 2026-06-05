Resiliency Defining Pirates Season and Playoff Hopes

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates dropped a dismal contest against the Houston Astros in the second of their three-game series. The bullpen imploded, and despite the offense putting up another monstrous night on the scoreboard, the Buccos suffered a devastating defeat.

It was a loss that could have sent the Pirates spiraling. Instead, this Pittsburgh club battled back. They took the third game, giving them the series win and helping them keep their deficit in the NL Central the same.

The effort was another resilient one from this Pirates team. And that has become the hallmark of their campaign, as this team's playoff hopes continue despite every obstacle they come upon.

Jared Jones' Long Road Back

Pirates pitcher Jared Jones went nearly two calendar years between victories. The 24-year-old has faced a long road of recovery, but his second start back in the rotation brought a filling portion of optimism.

Even his first inning of his most recent start was a testament to his resiliency. Jones lost the first two batters, as the leadoff hitter legged out an infield single and he issued a four-pitch walk to Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez.

He came back with two strikeouts and three straight outs to get the Buccos out of an early jam. He finished his second outing with 74 pitches thrown over 5.0 innings, striking out four batters and allowing two bases on balls.

That's the definition of resiliency.

May 29, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jared Jones (17) pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

What This Means for Pirates Moving Forward

This trait is something the entire organization embodies. Jones' return to the rotation is the latest iteration, but from the bottom up, this Pirates' franchise will not quit.

That bodes well for the 34-29 Pirates and their ambitions in 2026. Trailing the Milwaukee Brewers by 4.5 games in the NL Central, Pittsburgh is over one-third of the way through the regular season and their offensive performance is one of the best in the MLB.

That offense has carried the team through countless injuries and the best pitcher in baseball, Paul Skenes, working through his first career slump.

Still, the entire lineup and rotation keeps pushing relentlessly. The rest of their division and maybe the entire National League, can't ignore it any longer.

This team isn't just an offensive threat. This team isn't just a group full of pitchers with high ceilings but frustratingly low floors. It's a group that struggles, but isn't defined by that. When one side of the ball is down, the other picks it up. When they get blown out or give up a game they should have easily secured, they don't bury their heads in the sand. They collect themselves, move on, and keep pushing. That formula is working, and this resilient Pirates team is making a real mark.

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