Three Teams Pirates Can Trade Mitch Keller to

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have to get crafty with their payroll this offseason, and one way they could do that is by moving starting pitcher Mitch Keller.

Keller has the highest Pirates' salary in 2027, about $18.5 million, which is $3.5 million higher than the $15 million that both outfielder Bryan Reynolds and slugger Ryan O'Hearn will make.

It is the fourth season of Keller's four-year, $77 million contract extension he signed on Feb. 22, 2024, and he will make more than $20 million in 2028 for his final season.

The Pirates, who already have a projected payroll above $100 million for 2027, before making any new signings, will want to find ways they can add to their roster, even if that means moving on from a player like Keller, whom they've entertained trading in the past.

Pittsburgh has three teams they could trade Keller to, who would want the type of profile he brings.

Three Teams the Pirates Could Trade Mitch Keller To

No. 1: Chicago White Sox

This is maybe more of a long shot, but there's no doubt that the Chicago White Sox could use some starting pitching heading into 2027.

A reliable starting pitcher was something the White Sox lacked in their surprising postseason run, which saw them use their bullpen far too often, who eventually didn't have it late on and they lost a 2-0 lead in the American League Divisional Series (ALDS) to their rival, the Cleveland Guardians.

Oct 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Erick Fedde (47) walks off the field after being relieved during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game four of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The White Sox rotation pitched the least innings of any MLB team in 2026, 674.2, and they posted the fifth-highest ERA (4.60), sixth-highest WHIP (1.34) and eighth-highest BAA (.250).

Keller would give the White Sox a reliable starting pitcher option and a veteran too, someone they could rely on throughout the season.

His injury history is minimal, with his right arm teres major muscle injury this year, which knocked him out for the final two months , the longest he's been injured in his MLB career.

The White Sox aren't big spenders, much like the Pirates, but their rapid ascent from the worst team ever in 2024, 41-121, to clinching an AL Wild Card spot two years later should mean they will make the moves necessary to continue their momentum.

No. 2: San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres had one of the better bullpens in baseball in 2026, but their starting pitching wasn't as good and could look entirely different in 2027.

Only two starting pitchers from last season are certain to be with the Padres next season in Joe Musgrove, former Pirate and who is coming of a serious injury, and Randy Vasquez.

Sep 29, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove (44) celebrates after defeating the Chicago Cubs in game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Padres traded for left-hander Robbie Ray from the San Francisco Giants and right-hander Casey Mize from the Detroit Tigers at the deadline, but neither performed well, with Ray posting a 5.02 ERA and Mize posting a 7.46 ERA.

Michael King was the Padres' best starting pitcher in the regular season and postseason, but a $32 million salary in 2027 and an opt-out for King himself make it look like he won't be back next season.

Keller costs far less, and despite not being as effective in 2026, the Padres could make him a big part of their rotation revamp this offseason.

No. 3: Atlanta Braves

This option is more dependent on how the Atlanta Braves could satisfy their need for starting pitching in 2027.

Atlanta has good starting pitchers, Chris Sale, Spencer Strider and Spencer Schwallenbach, but the former will be 38 next season and both Strider and Schwallenbach are dealing with serious injuries.

Oct 6, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale (51) throws to the plate against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in game three of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Braves have had success with some of the other starters they've gone to: Grant Holmes, Bryce Elder and Martín Pérez, but they will likely look elsewhere for more rotation depth this offseason.

Keller gives the Braves a reliable fourth- or fifth-day starting pitcher and has avoided injury for most of his career.

The $18.5 million salary may be prohibitive in this case, but the Pirates could always take on some of the contract and make it more enticing for the Braves, if a deal were to come about.