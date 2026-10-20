Two Impending Free Agents Still Playing in October Who Should Interest Pirates

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates aren't playing postseason baseball, but a few players still in it could help them reach that goal in 2027.

The Pirates clinched their first winning season since 2018, going 82-80, but still fell far short of the playoffs .

Pittsburgh does have a strong lineup and a starting rotation that should get even better in 2027, but the bullpen always needs reinforcements.

There are two upcoming free agents playing in the World Series that should interest the Pirates this offseason.

No. 1: Brewers RHP Antonio Senzatela

The Pirates could use some veteran arms in their bullpen, and one who might make some sense is Milwaukee Brewers right-handed pitcher Antonio Senzatela.

Senzatela was historically a starting pitcher with the Colorado Rockies, but moved to the bullpen this season and then they traded him to the Brewers at the deadline.

Aug 12, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Antonio Senzatela (49) throws a pitch during the eleventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The move helped Senzatela, and he was excellent for the Rockies, with a 9-2 record in 34 appearances, a 3.61 ERA over 52.1 innings pitched, 46 strikeouts to 17 walks, a .256 BAA and a 1.30 WHIP.

Senzatela struggled a bit with the Brewers following the trade, a 2-3 record in 23 outings, 5.14 ERA over 21 innings, 14 strikeouts to nine walks, a .272 BAA and a 1.48 WHIP.

He isn't the best pitcher on the market, but there is value for the Pirates in a player who has nine seasons of MLB experience and who will be 32 next year, working in either starter or long/middle relief roles.

The Pirates do have that type of pitcher in the likes of Lake Bachar, Carmen Mlodzinski and Yohan Ramírez, but depth is crucial for a bullpen, and Senzatela could bolster that without putting strain on payroll .

No. 2: LHP JoJo Romero

Another bullpen arm the Pirates should look at is also on the Brewers in left-handed relief pitcher JoJo Romero.

Romero gives the Pirates a veteran left-handed relief option, something they need for 2026, as they don't have many options there.

Oct 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher JoJo Romero (33) reacts during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has posted a sub-3.50 ERA the past three seasons and was solid in 2026 with both the St. Louis Cardinals and then the Brewers after the deadline.

Romero posted a 3.36 ERA over 55 appearances and 56.1 innings pitched, 54 strikeouts to 18 walks, a .238 BAA and a 1.22 WHIP.

He has one of the better sinkers in baseball and does a great job getting ground balls, important for a relief pitcher that won't dominate hitters with his velocity.

The Pirates have just one guaranteed left-handed reliever for their bullpen in 2027, in shutdown closer Mason Montgomery , with Gregory Soto becoming a free agent this offseason.

Brandon Eisert and Evan Sisk are two other southpaw relievers the Pirates have, but neither have seriously proven themselves as reliable options for next season just yet.

Romero is experienced, shouldn't cost too much and has been solid for the Brewers this postseason, posting a 1.69 ERA over four outings and 5.1 innings pitched, nine strikeouts to one walk, a .111 BAA and a 0.56 WHIP.

The Pirates do need to seriously consider adding a southpaw to the bullpen, so Romero makes a great deal of sense.