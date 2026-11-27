PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates need some veteran help in their bullpen for 2027, as they look to make their first postseason in a decade.

The bullpen was one of the Pirates' biggest weaknesses in 2026, as they lost games when they had sizable leads and fell short of their goal of earning a spot in the playoffs.

Pittsburgh has some solid pieces in their bullpen closer Mason Montgomery , setup man Luke Weaver and middle relievers Lake Bachar, Carmen Mlodzinski and Yohan Ramírez .

The Pirates should also look at signing free agent left-handed pitcher Steven Okert, who still hasn't found a home yet.

Why Signing Steven Okert Would Work for the Pirates

Okert was excellent the past two seasons with the Houston Astros, posting a 2.50 ERA over 136 appearances and 139.1 innings pitched, a.177 BAA, a 0.86 WHIP, a 9.8 K/9, 2.10 BB/9 and a 4.61 K/BB.

He posted the second-lowest WHIP, sixth-lowest BAA, eighth-highest K/BB, 13th-lowest BB/9, 14th-best WAR (2.7), while also ranking 22nd with 149 strikeouts and ERA.

Aug 25, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Steven Okert (48) delivers a pitch delivers a pitch during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even more impressive for Okert was that this came after a tough 2024 campaign with the Minnesota Twins, where he posted a 5.09 ERA and dealt with the loss of his father, which he went into detail with Chandler Rome of The Athletic .

Okert mostly throws his slider, 66.9% of the time, and posted a 35.2% whiff rate, earning a +11 run value per Statcast , tied for the sixth-most on the pitch in 2026.

He's also managed to put up a strong strikeout rate (26.1%, 76th percentile) and one of the lower walk rates (5.4%, 93rd percentile) in baseball.

Okert is also a big fly ball hitter, which works well with PNC Park's dimensions and the reputation of it being a pitcher's ballpark.

He would've given up just five home runs at PNC Park in 2026, giving up seven total, which tied for the least of any ballpark in baseball.

Will Pirates Actually Sign Okert?

The Pirates only have one true southpaw locked in for their bullpen for 2027 in Montgomery, while Bachar, Mlodzinski, Ramírez and Weaver are right-handed.

Gregory Soto filled a similar role for the Pirates last season as their veteran southpaw and Okert, who is heading into his 10th MLB season and turns 36 next year, could do just that.

The Pirates would be able to get Okert on a one-to-two-year deal with about $8-$10 million (AAV), a reasonable salary for a top southpaw still available.

Pittsburgh has only a few days left until the Dec. 1 lockout, which is almost certain to happen with no new CBA in sight.

Bringing Okert on beforehand shows commitment to building the best bullpen for next season and the strongest roster, too.