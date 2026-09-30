Two Pirates Set to Become Free Agents This Offseason

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates enter the offseason with some tough roster moves to make and a couple of free agents to decide on.

The Pirates have just two free agents this offseason, second baseman Brandon Lowe and left-handed relief pitcher Gregory Soto, as right-handed relief pitcher Kirby Yates retired .

It's a product of a much younger roster, who are either pre-arbitration or arbitration-eligible for the first time.

The Pirates enjoyed what Lowe and Soto brought to the team last year, so they'll have to decide on their future this winter.

Second Baseman Brandon Lowe

The Pirates acquired Lowe from the Tampa Bay Rays in a three-team trade with the Houston Astros, to whom they sent right-handed pitcher Mike Burrows.

Lowe came along with outfielder Jake Mangum and left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery, who developed into the Pirates' shutdown closer the last two months of 2026.

Aug 19, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Brandon Lowe (5) circles the bases on a game winning walk-off solo home run to defeat the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates added Lowe as a left-handed power bat that would thrive at PNC Park and help a team that finished last in home runs in 2025.

Lowe did exactly that, leading the Pirates with 35 home runs and hitting 20 at PNC Park, most to right field, which is advantageous to left-handed power hitters.

He hit the most home runs for a Pirates player since Josh Bell hit 37 in 2019, and the most for a left-handed hitter since Pedro Álvarez hit 36 in 2013.

Lowe was also the best power-hitting second baseman, with the most home runs, best slugging percentage (.493) and OPS (.824), second in RBI (96), sixth in hits (152) and tied-seventh in doubles (29).

He is now a free agent after his club option of $11.5 million in 2026, the last of a six-year, $24 million extension he signed in 2019, is over.

The Pirates could make Lowe a qualified offer, $22.025 million for 2026, which is a predetermined rate for the top 125 highest-paid players, and should be near $23 million for 2027.

Lowe would likely turn this down, and if he signs elsewhere, the Pirates would receive a draft pick as compensation.

That draft pick would land between the first round and Competitive Balance Round A if Lowe signs for more than $50 million, and after Competitive Balance Round B if Lowe signs for less than $50 million.

The Pirates can re-sign Lowe as well, as the second baseman is open to negotiations and the Pirates' front office has spoken on their desire to bring him back.

Lowe, 32, gets his first and likely only chance at a big contract, so the Pirates will not only have to match a high salary, but probably add a fourth or fifth year onto it to overtake other offers.

The Pirates players were adamant about Lowe's importance to this team and how much they wanted him back, so this is one of the biggest free agent decisions the team has ever had.

Left-Handed Relief Pitcher Gregory Soto

The Pirates signed Soto to a one-year, $7.75 million deal this offseason as a veteran southpaw option in a bullpen lacking that.

Soto had a solid season in Pittsburgh, a 6-5 record in 69 outings, a 3.63 ERA over 67.0 innings pitched, 16 saves in 22 opportunities, 79 strikeouts to 29 walks, a .199 BAA and a 1.16 WHIP.

Sep 9, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Gregory Soto (31) delivers the ball against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was his best season outside of his back-to-back All-Star years in 2021 and 2022 with the Detroit Tigers, posting the most innings pitched and strikeouts, second-lowest WHIP, third-lowest BB/9 (3/9), H/9 (6.6), ERA and BAA and third-best K/BB (2.72).

Soto struggled at times this season in June (13.50 ERA) and September (6.75 ERA), but was strong for most of 2026, including through the end of May (1.95 ERA) and in July (1.74 ERA) and August (1.32 ERA).

The Pirates could bring Soto back for 2027, when he will be 32, but relief pitchers generally look around elsewhere for opportunities.

Pittsburgh also has 10 arbitration-eligible players, including eight for the first time, featuring starting pitchers Paul Skenes and Jared Jones, so how they spend money this offseason will dictate Soto's return.

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